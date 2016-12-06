Firefighters raise funds with Turkey Bowl

FALLBROOK – On Nov. 20, members of the Fallbrook Firefighters Association played the North County All Stars, a San Diego women’s tackle football team, in a friendly game of flag football to raise money for the families of two slain police officers in Palm Springs.

“Turkey Bowl 2016 was a success!” said Joshua Kortekaas, a Fallbrook firefighter/paramedic.

The firefighters won the game at Fallbrook High Stadium 52-6, with class and style while having a great time.

“Injury free I must add,” said Kortekaas.

The matchup raised $1700 in ticket sales, to be sent over to the two families still mourning in Palm Springs.

“I would like to send a special thank you to John Choi for setting up the event and handling the ticket booth, Coach Benoit for organizing our practices, all of the on-duty crews and chiefs who came out to cheer us on, and most importantly, all of our families and friends who came out for support,” Kortekaas said.

Both teams look forward to setting up future events.