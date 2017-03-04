Firefighters seek to ‘Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute’ March 9

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters from almost every fire department in San Diego County will take to the streets Thursday, March 9, for the Burn Institute’s 18th annual “Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute” Firefighter Boot Drive.

Hopping aboard their engines, hundreds of firefighters hit the streets with their boots in hand at intersections around their local community to collect donations. In Fallbrook, firefighters will be soliciting donations at the intersection of South Mission Road and Ammunition Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Each year passing motorists help to fill those boots with their spare change and bills – ones, fives, twenties, and even $100 bills. No matter the economy or weather, San Diegans have always given generously.

What began almost two decades ago as a grassroots effort backed by the fire service, the Burn Institute’s countywide Boot Drive is now a hallmark fundraiser for the organization. The event raised more than $240,000 for Burn Institute programs and services in 2016.

Proceeds benefit the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention programs and burn survivor support services such as Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children. This unique camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing camp environment.