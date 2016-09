FALLBROOK – Flooding has halted traffic on Reche Rd. between Tecalote Rd. and Wilt Rd. Crews from the Rainbow Municipal Water District have shut off the water and are working on a broken water main. Work to repair a sink hole in the road is also underway. Tom Kennedy, general manager of Rainbow Water, said crews are hoping to be able to open up one lane for traffic by noon and have both lanes open by late afternoon.