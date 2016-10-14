Food pantry celebrates volunteers

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry board and volunteers celebrated two milestones in September. The 25th anniversary of the pantry was celebrated at the Sept. 17 Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon held by the pantry’s Board of Directors and executive director at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

The luncheon was also given to recognize the wonderful dedicated volunteers who play such a vital role in carrying out the mission of aiding those in the community in need of food.

On Sept. 28, the Fallbrook Food Pantry celebrated the five year anniversary of the Neighborhood Food Distribution program. At the celebration, Karen Austin was honored with a “Super Hero Award” for her dedication to the program. She has been an active volunteer at most of the monthly food distributions since the program began.

Board member Catherine Sousa gave a brief history of the event, before turning the program over to executive director Jennifer Vetch and program coordinator Janet Van Patten who gave out the awards.

The pantry volunteers were recognized as well as the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank for providing the fresh produce for this monthly food distribution. Through this program, the Fallbrook Food Pantry has given out over 800,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the community over the past five years.