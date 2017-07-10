The fourth annual ‘Day at the Races’ benefits military families

CAMP PENDLETON – Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA will host a “Day at the Races” at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club July 23. The event will benefit active

duty military and their families. This is the fourth year Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA has benefited from the event at the Thoroughbred Club.

This year’s proceeds will support the programs and services they provide to military families on Camp Pendleton.

Tickets are $50 and include turf club entry and lunch. Supporting this event makes a difference in the quality of life for service members and their families. The Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) private corporation that supports active duty military and their families without receiving any federal or state funding. All financial support is from the local community surrounding Camp Pendleton.

During 2016, over 50,000 active duty military and family members who were served by the ASYMCA came from Camp Pendleton and surrounding communities in San Diego County.

For further information, visit www.asymca.org/camp-pendleton-dar or contact event director Suzanne Tabrum at (760) 655-4058 or [email protected]