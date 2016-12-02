FPUD adds budget line item for new GM search if necessary

Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) general manager Brian Brady is a finalist for the position of watermaster for the Santa Margarita River watershed, and if he is appointed to that position, he would officially retire from FPUD.

That would force the FPUD board to search for a new general manager, and on Nov. 21 the board voted 4-1, with Al Gebhart opposed, to add a line item to FPUD’s budget which would provide for an executive recruitment consultant to conduct a national search for Brady’s replacement.

“The vote was prudent,” Brady said.

Chuck Binder is currently the Santa Margarita River watermaster, but he will be retiring. The seven parties with Santa Margarita water rights submitted three names to Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who will be responsible for appointing the new watermaster.

“I was one of the names,” said Brady.

The selection process required the committee to provide Curiel with three candidates. Brady agreed to be considered after representatives of other water rights holders approached him about the position. Brady is unaware of the other two finalists.

“When I agreed to send them my resume we decided to recuse ourselves from the recruitment process,” said Brady.

Brady would also retire from FPUD to avoid a conflict of interest if he is selected as the new watermaster. Brady, who has been FPUD’s general manager since July 2011, has also been the general manager of the Rancho California Water District, which also has Santa Margarita River water rights.

The parties with Santa Margarita River water rights who comprised the selection committee also include Camp Pendleton, the Pechanga Indian Reservation, the Eastern Municipal Water District, the Western Municipal Water District, and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Curiel was also overseeing the class-action lawsuit against Trump University, and the Nov. 18 settlement date for that litigation was also the scheduled date for Curiel to consider the new watermaster, so the issue of Binder’s replacement has been delayed.

“It’s kind of a long drawn-out process for the federal judge,” Brady said.

The proposed board action for Nov. 21 was to authorize FPUD’s human resources manager to finalize a contract with a national recruiter for an executive search which would be conducted by the outside recruiter and coordinated by FPUD’s human resources manager.

The decision to approve a budget line item addition rather than the search itself allows the search to be scuttled if another watermaster is selected and Brady remains as FPUD’s general manager.

“If the judge picks somebody else then it’s all kind of a moot issue,” Brady said.