Free events offered at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host several free events in February, including concerts, lectures, films, a celebration of Black History Month and a Valentine’s Tea Party.

Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 3 p.m. – The Acoustic Showcase presents Singer-songwriter Ross, rooted in traditional folk music, playing original songs. Come enjoy with friends, music and snacks. Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. – Teen Craft Crochet Ninja. Help warm up America by hooking up people in need with a blanket created by the Crochet Ninjas.

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Friends Lecture. Sandra McDevitt, director of the Emotional Intelligence Institute, will explain how emotions impact learning and share techniques for improving self-awareness. Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. – “Women Who Print” and “Totems” art exhibitions will have an art reception for the artists. Live music and refreshments will be served and all are welcome to attend.

Saturdays & Sundays, Feb. 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Film Series. The library and Diane and Miranda Kennedy of Finch Frolic Garden host Geoff Lawton’s Permaculture videos. Find out about sustainable ways to grow plants and have questions answered.

Monday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. – The Insight Book Club meets to read and discuss the One Book, One San Diego selection for the year, “Waiting for Snow in Havana” by Carlos Eire. The book is a memoir of the author’s childhood in Havana in the 50’s.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. – Valentine’s Tea Party. There will be crafts (tiaras, top hats & valentine cards), cookie decorating, face painting, balloon art, photo booth and refreshments. All ages are welcome!

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. – Local musician Bob Freaney and friends will lecture on and play American Rags music.

Thursday, Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. – Friends Music Program. PoetryMusic combines poetry, exquisite music, vocals and visual images for a truly unique multi-media experience.

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. – Celebrate Black History Month. Mo Rhythm school of percussion will bring various African Drums, teach about the history, demonstrate the music and let the audience try them out as well.

Sunday, Feb. 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. – Classical Sunday. The Fallbrook Music Society presents Journey of Flamenco featuring music, poetry reading and Flamenco dancing. Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Classic Sci-Fi Movie for Teens. Enjoy a fun classic Sci-Fi movie. Light refreshments will be provided and there will be a short discussion right after the film.