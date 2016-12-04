Free hearing screening and consultation offered Dec. 8

NORTH COUNTY – Do you often need to ask others to repeat themselves? Is anyone around you suggesting that you may have a hearing problem? Professional Hearing Associates is presenting a free one-day event Dec. 8, which includes a hearing screening and a complimentary Lyric consultation.

Anyone who is a candidate for Lyric, an invisible extended wear hearing device that be worn 24/7 for months at a time without changing batteries, or Audeo BR, the first hearing aid ever produced to feature a built-in Lithium-ion rechargeable battery that provides 24 hours of hearing with one simple charge, will be given a risk-free 45-day trial.

A doctor of audiology, Dr. David Illich has served North County for 30 years. Call (760) 489-6901 for an appointment. The Escondido office is located at 1045 E. Valley Parkway.