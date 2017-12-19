Free mulch, compost available for those impacted by fire

SAN DIEGO – North County residents impacted by the Lilac fire can pick up compost or mulch through the end of the year at the city of San Diego’s Miramar Landfill.

Residents of Bonsall, Fallbrook, Vista, unincorporated areas and/or Oceanside can pick up two cubic yards of 4-inch mulch material or compost while supplies last at the facility’s greenery.

“We encourage our North County neighbors to come visit the Miramar Greenery to pick up some free mulch and compost soon, before the weather changes and it begins to rain as it typically does this time of year,” said city Environmental Services Director Mario Sierra.

Sierra said mulch and compost can be used as natural soil preservation supplements. Wherever fires hit, these products can be spread to promote new growth and prevent flooding when rain finally hits San Diego this winter, he said.

The Miramar Landfill is located at 5180 Convoy St. Self-loading is free. Fees for loading by city staff varies depending on the amount.

According to the city, the greenery is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday and most holidays. The landfill is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.