Free sand and sandbags available around county





Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego

Communications Office

San Diego County didn’t have to deal with the “atmospheric river” of rain that swamped Northern and Central California the week of Jan. 9. However, we’ve still gotten a lot more rain so far this winter than expected – two to five times as much in some areas in December 2016 than December 2015, when El Niño was raising fears of big rains.

With more rain expected this week, and months of winter still ahead, residents in unincorporated areas can get free sand and bags to help protect their properties from possible flooding and erosion.

Rain can increase the risk of flooding and soil erosion, especially in places not covered by lawns, trees, shrubs and plants. Rain can carry water runoff, mud and debris downstream and damage homes, clog storm drains and culverts, and flood and damage roadways.

Locations for free sand and bags are listed below; just bring a shovel to fill the sandbags.

Fallbrook: North County Fire Protection District, Station 4: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive

Pauma Valley-Rincon: CAL FIRE Station 70: 16971 Highway 76

December was very wet all around San Diego County. Statistics from the National Weather Service show that San Diego’s Lindbergh Field got 4.2 inches of rain in December. That was nearly four times the rain it got in December 2015 and 275 percent of its normal rainfall.

Carlsbad got 4.82 inches, nearly five times December 2015 and 280 percent of normal. Ramona got 5.39 inches, more than double its December 2015 total and 241 percent of normal.

Editor’s note: According to the National Weather Service, Fallbrook’s recorded amount of rain in December 2016 was 5.02″ compared to just 1.74″ in December 2015. Furthermore, Fallbrook has received 8.80″ of rain this season, as of Jan. 13, with the normal amount at this point being 7.58″. The rain season runs from July 1 to June 30.