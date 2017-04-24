FRHD holds town hall meeting to discuss old hospital building options

The Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) board of directors held a town hall meeting April 12 to allow the greater Fallbrook community to discuss possible options for the old hospital building.
“We have made several changes in the district,” said board president Gordon Tinker. “We hired a new executive director, who has brought enthusiasm and experience; we have revised our mission statement; changed our name; hired a company to collect data to see the disparity in the community; and we are trying to look at the medical needs of the community with the help of a citizen’s advisory committee.”
Executive director Bobbi Palmer explained that transforming the healthcare district has taken time.
“In the state of California, it’s no longer sustainable to have a hospital,” said Palmer. “Fallbrook benefited from having its own hospital. Now we need to look at the future. We are now focused on preventable care, which is less costly.
“We are taking steps to create a new future in our community,” continued Palmer. “We need to find the tools and listen to the community.”
Fallbrook residents made suggestions about what they would like to see offered at the old hospital facility.
Sandra Buckingham believes the site could be a place for wellness nonprofits to use as a hub for the community. Miriam Padilla, who works with a youth advocacy group, and Vi Dupre, the former executive director of the Healthcare District, would like to see the mental health community represented there as well.
Others discussed the need for wellness programs for seniors, specifically cardiac rehabilitation.
“I used the cardiac rehab center from 2006 until it closed,” said John Watson of the Senior Wellness Program. “We need a collaboration of nonprofits, and we need a cardiac facility restored.”
The fact that the Fallbrook Hospital brought with it 400 jobs was also mentioned, as well as the hope that whatever business that entered into the area would bring more jobs back into the community as well.
Once all community members expressed their recommendations to the board, Tinker stated that another town hall meeting, with possible answers, will be held at the May healthcare district meeting.
Really, Bobbi Palmer, you “. . . need to listen to the community?”
OK, great. Bring our GREAT and much-need hospital back!
Hope you are listening.
PS. “In the state of California, it’s no longer sustainable to have a hospital.” Really, Bobbi? So all of California’s hospitals will disappear?
I insist that you leave out NO detail in your explanation, Bobbi!
Fallbrook Hospital was a terrible hospital. Its closure is good for us. We do not need another Fallbrook Hospital. We do not need sick care. We do not need disease management. Focus on prevention is indeed the right approach to healthcare. Everyone in our family is much healthier thanks to closing of Fallbrook Hospital. Hope to see more wellness programs sponsored by the FRHD so that we will stay well, instead of allowing a Fallbrook Hospital to make the sick even sicker.
3 Suggestions for Fallbrook Regional Health District.
1. Host Lifestyle Change Programs for Fallbrook Residents.
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. If we choose a healthy lifestyle, we can prevent most of the chronic illnesses. Rich Roll, a corporate lawyer turned health expert, inspired me to choose health through healthy habits instead of taking cholesterol medication for the rest of my life. For more than 5 years, I have not taken any prescription drugs, and stayed away from any over-the-counter medication for a few years. Rich Roll’s life story motivated me to say good bye to vitamin supplements, say yes to more fruits and vegetables, and further lower my Body Mass Index to 23. I still go to my family doctor for annual physical exam. She is surprised by my healthy blood test results; I got Super Preferred rating from life insurance company. The FRDH might consider hiring Rich Roll, a resident of Southern California, to come to Fallbrook for weekend workshops on healthy lifestyle. This would put our tax money to good use.