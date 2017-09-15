FRHD to host two community forums on public meeting space, urgent care services Sept. 27 and 28

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District, which recently voted unanimously to sell the former Fallbrook Hospital, will host two separate community forums to discuss potential uses for public meeting space and an open dialog about urgent care services.

The community forum on public meeting space will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 followed by the urgent care services community forum on Thursday, Sept. 28. Both meetings will happen from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. For more information on the community forums, contact [email protected]

“During our recent public meetings on the sale of the former hospital, two questions often came up: ‘Can the district create a public meeting space?’ and ‘Can we expand urgent care services beyond what’s already being provided?’” said executive director Bobbi Palmer. “The Fallbrook Regional Health District wants these two community forums to serve as an open dialog to revisit both topics and allow us drill down to some more specifics.”

On Sept. 27, district staff will lead discussions around some possible uses already mentioned at public meetings including, health center activities, non-profit business meetings, computer lab and support groups.

“The Fallbrook Regional Health District agrees the community could benefit from more public meeting space,” Palmer said. “We welcome any and all ideas on how to best serve our residents.”

While the Sept. 28 meeting will focus on any improvements or expansion upon urgent care services in the Fallbrook Regional Health District area. Currently, local urgent care services available at A+ Urgent Care, Fallbrook Medical Center/ Urgent Care and Fallbrook Family Health Center include: complete laboratory services, electrocardiograms, primary care for adults and children, preventative and restorative dental care for adults and children, minor surgical procedures, prenatal and maternal services, health education, teen counseling, child health and disability program, optometry, and well baby and well child exams.

“Our urgent care clinics accept virtually all programs and even offer sliding-fee scale for those without coverage,” Palmer said. “Patients care ranges from preventative care and prenatal to even electrocardiograms and sprains. We want nothing but the best for our community and welcome ideas to improve our urgent care services.”

The voter-approved special district collects roughly $1.6 million annually to cover health care provider shortages, uninsured Californians, patients with low or fixed incomes, and underserved populations.

Since 2000, the district community health contracts have supported more than 270 health programs offering no-cost services for the North San Diego County unincorporated communities of Bonsall, Del Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow.

In the last five years, the District granted about $3 million in health services benefiting the public.