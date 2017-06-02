FRHD’s sale of hospital to mental health provider causes stir

News that the Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) board sold the old Fallbrook Hospital facility to a mental health provider – and did so without a vote of the public, which officials had previously stated would be necessary for any sale of the building – caused quite a reaction.

The FRHD board, during its regular meeting May 10, voted unanimously to sell the vacant building located at 624 East Elder St. to Crestwood Behavorial Health, Inc. for $4.5 million.

The board was able to sell what had been called “the community’s asset” without a community vote since the sale price only represented “about 38 percent of the district’s total assets,” according to FRHD executive Bobbi Palmer. If the sale price had represented 50 percent or more of the district’s total assets, then a citizen’s vote would have been required, according the health and safety code under which the district operates.

Village News readers – via posting comments on the newspaper’s web site and through phone calls – expressed disappointment and anger that there was not a citizen’s vote and also, by a great majority, were not thrilled about Fallbrook being home to a mental health facility.

FRHD announced in March that it would hold a town hall meeting at its regular board meeting April 12, stating the board “seeks public feedback on the sale of public land at 624 E. Elder Street, formerly operating as the Fallbrook Hospital and its annex buildings.” The meeting attracted more than 100 people.

FRHD announced and conducted a second town hall meeting at its May 10 board meeting, the meeting at which the board voted to sell the facility to Crestwood.

FRHD, as of May 29, hadn’t announced a town hall meeting for the upcoming board meeting on June 14. When the Village News asked the district via email if there would be a town hall June 14, the question was referred to Erica Holloway, who handles public relations for the district.

A series of emails to Holloway asking for a simple “yes” or “no” to the question of whether there would be a town hall meeting June 14 failed to get a yes or no answer, although Holloway did stress that residents are always welcome to speak on any topic during “open comment” at regular meetings.

The June 14 meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Fallbrook Public Utility District (990 East Mission) in the board room.

Since it appears Crestwood will soon be taking ownership of the building (the sale is currently in escrow), readers requested more information about the 100-bed facility that will be called Fallbrook Healing Center. Most questions pertained to building security and the types of individuals that will be housed there.

Patricia Blum, executive vice president of operations for Crestwood, said the building would be secured but not the way some readers referenced in their comments.

“There are no bars on the windows,” said Blum. “There are no security guards. There is no one armed ever on the campus. We treat over 5,000 people a year and we have 31 programs across the state of California and we don’t have security guards in any of them.

“The facility is secured in that it’s locked,” continued Blum. “All the doors and egresses toward outside of the building are locked. Our clients don’t have access or keys to get out.”

Blum added that the clients are not locked in their rooms and are free to circulate inside the facility. Eventually, clients, near the end of their stays, can earn passes to leave the facility.

“It’s definitely an earned privilege,” said Blum of the pass. “But the expectation is, that if the stay is going to be nine months, probably by about six months, we want to help the person start to integrate into the community. In our program in San Diego, we have people going to community college, we have people working outside the program.

“They’re living in a locked facility but they’re going out, say three hours a day, going to work at a different site.” said Blum. “We have people volunteering at the SPCA in San Diego. We have people volunteering at the food bank. And I know we’ve had volunteers at schools. So, people do come in and out, but the program is actually intended to provide the security, structure and support for people who need that.”

Crestwood is the leading provider of mental health services in California ¬¬and Blum said the company has never had a client cause damage or harm in the community.

“Our record of safety has been exemplary,” said Blum. “In our facilities, we have not had issues from our clients ever that I know of where they’ve actually done anything out in the community to harm anyone. If anything, at times, we’ve had people who have been out in the community and got ridiculed. It’s more they’re the victims than the perpetrators.”

Blum said security comes in the way Crestwood staff is trained.

“Every member of our staff is trained in what’s called ‘proACT,'” said Blum. “That’s a training everyone gets and it’s basically a way to de-escalate a situation. Our housekeepers, our dietary – all of our staff are trained in that.”

Blum said Crestwood develops relationships with local officials in the communities where they have facilities.

“I like to meet with the police chief, the fire chief, and the superintendent of schools and any of the principals,” said Blum. “Just so we can introduce ourselves.”

On the subject of AWOLs, Blum, while admitting her data was a bit dated, said they are “very, very rare.”

“We had an average of 1.2 per 3,000 people,” said Blum, citing figures Crestwood released in 2014. “We’re currently working on getting that information updated. AWOLs are really rare, and anytime that would occur, for protocol, we let local law enforcement know and we notify the county. It’s a pretty public event.”

When asked if the clients at Fallbrook Healing Center would include those convicted of a violent crime or a sex offense, Blum said she wouldn’t know until she finalized the agreements with the counties (San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles) it will serve.

“We’re not prohibited from treating people with violent criminal records or a sex offender, but that’s not what the program’s intended for,” said Blum. “Several of our programs don’t allow any registered sex offenders at all. I know that in San Diego we do, and I know that in Chula Vista we do. But because we are going to be serving these other counties, it may be a possibility that we would prohibit that in our admission criteria. As we move forward in firming up all of it, I’ll be real happy to keep you apprised of that.”

Blum added, “The people who we treat are rarely the perpetrators of a crime, they’re usually the victims of a crime.”

Blum said the primary diagnosis of Crestwood clients is Schizoaffective disorder, a mental disorder in which a person experiences a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania.

Although Fallbrook Healing Center will not be a drug and alcohol rehab facility, it will help those battling addiction issues.

“We recognize that people who have a primary mental health disorder often have a substance abuse (problem) and we do provide that treatment, the dual recovery part of it, but we cannot ever provide detox services,” said Blum. “We do provide support for recovery, but it’s not the primary treatment.”

Fallbrook Healing Center will not be a site where law enforcement brings 5150 (mental disorder) cases.

“The people we get have already been stablized, but they have been deemed unable to care for themselves,” said Blum.

Blum said “99 percent” of the people Crestwood takes are through a county conservator.

“The county actually steps in and makes those treatment decisions for a person until they’re ready to make them for themselves,” said Blum. “The county continues to case manage the person while the person’s in treatment and after, so they’re always linked to services.”

The county also pays the bills.

“We contract with the county,” said Blum. “So the county is the payer and the money generally comes from the county general fund.”

Blum said the average length of stay for clients is “just under nine months” and that they return to the counties – and communities – from where they came upon being released.

“They definitely go back to the community they came from and they stay connected to that community the entire time,” said Blum. “They have a conservator and a case manager and a county case worker who is working with them to get them back home.”

Blum said the 100 beds scheduled to be in the Fallbrook facility is what Crestwood averages.

“Our smallest program is 14 beds and our largest program, in Modesto, is 194,” said Blum. “We probably average 100 beds per campus.”

Blum said Crestwood plans to invest at least $2 million into remodeling the hospital facility, which would provide construction jobs. Once ready, the facility is expected to bring 108 full-time positions and 10 part-time positions.

“What I think people will find is that we’ll really be an asset to the community,” said Blum. “On top of providing jobs, we’ll also be able to provide community support, community education and really put a good use to that hospital that’s been vacant.”