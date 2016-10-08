FRWF hosts guest speaker and a candidate forum

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Republican Women Federated (FRWF) will hold their meeting on Friday, Oct. 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and a candidate forum on Tuesday, Oct 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

The meeting’s guest speaker, David Spady, is the California state director of Americans for Prosperity, a national grassroots organization committed to educating and mobilizing citizens to advocate for policies that cut red tape, increase opportunity and get the economy working for workers–not special interests.

Spady has been involved in political and media consulting for over 20 years. His work in the film industry includes clients such as HBO Films, the British Broadcasting Company, and IMAX. The meeting will be held ad Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, Fallbrook. Guests are welcome. The cost of $25 includes brunch and program. RSVP to [email protected]

The FRWF’s candidate forum “How Should I Vote?” will be held at the Republican Headquarters, 131 W. Beech Street, in Fallbrook, at the Sun Center Building.

There will be representatives from the offices of Assemblywoman Marie Waldron and Senator Joel Anderson. Dave Dishman, candidate for the Palomar Community College Board will be there, as well as representatives against the Fallbrook/Bonsall School Board Bond.

Other representatives are expected to attend, but at the time of this printing, they have not confirmed. All are invited to attend and learn more about issues in the upcoming election.