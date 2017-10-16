FUESD pays Allyn judgment in full

Lucette Moramarco

Staff Writer

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, on Oct. 6, paid former employee Elaine Allyn the amount a jury awarded her in February 2015, a little shy of $1.2 million plus interest and costs.

The payment in full was made after the California Supreme Court denied the school district’s petition for review of the decision in its case against Allyn, its former director of information technology and employee of 18 years, on Sept. 20.

Allyn sued the district for wrongful termination and retaliation after being fired in May of 2012 when she refused to delete email archives in an effort by her supervisors (superintendent Candace Singh and associate superintendent, business services Ray Proctor) to cover up a violation of public policy by misusing public funds.

Allyn’s attorney Michael Curran said the California Supreme Court’s decision marks the end of the legal road with a complete, resounding and final victory after a five year legal saga. “Justice, at long last, has been served,” Curran added.

According to Susan Curran, (the other half of Curran & Curran Law), the Fallbrook school district had the opportunity to settle the matter before trial for less than a million dollars.

Besides the payment to Allyn, the case cost FUESD close to a million dollars in legal fees. [In April 2015, the Village News reported that the school district’s legal costs at that point amounted to $630,592.]

The school district’s lawyer did not respond to the Village News’ request for comment.