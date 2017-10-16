FUESD pays Allyn judgment in full

Lucette Moramarco
Staff Writer
The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, on Oct. 6, paid former employee Elaine Allyn the amount a jury awarded her in February 2015, a little shy of $1.2 million plus interest and costs.
The payment in full was made after the California Supreme Court denied the school district’s petition for review of the decision in its case against Allyn, its former director of information technology and employee of 18 years, on Sept. 20.
Allyn sued the district for wrongful termination and retaliation after being fired in May of 2012 when she refused to delete email archives in an effort by her supervisors (superintendent Candace Singh and associate superintendent, business services Ray Proctor) to cover up a violation of public policy by misusing public funds.
Allyn’s attorney Michael Curran said the California Supreme Court’s decision marks the end of the legal road with a complete, resounding and final victory after a five year legal saga. “Justice, at long last, has been served,” Curran added.
According to Susan Curran, (the other half of Curran & Curran Law), the Fallbrook school district had the opportunity to settle the matter before trial for less than a million dollars.
Besides the payment to Allyn, the case cost FUESD close to a million dollars in legal fees. [In April 2015, the Village News reported that the school district’s legal costs at that point amounted to $630,592.]
The school district’s lawyer did not respond to the Village News’ request for comment.
So if my math is correct; FUESD leadership costs the taxpayers of California over $2 million dollars (jury verdict plus legal costs) because of their arrogance, bullying & incompetence in appropriately dealing with this former employee Ms. Allyn of the district?
Wrongful termination, harassment and retaliation were confirmed by the courts in this case, but FUESD’s Superintendents Candace Singh & Ray Proctor continue to thrive as very high paid ‘working’ public servants for this district. Really? Has the school board turned a blind eye to the conduct of these two ‘leaders’? Does the community even care and hold the board responsible for their complicity and inaction?
So sad, ultimately it is the students of FUESD that suffer for the conduct of the leadership in the district schools they attend. Role models??? Yeah right!
Good for you, Ms Allyn. Now, the district did not do anything, the PEOPLE/PERSON who did should be punished – fire them. As long as government entities pickup the punishment for individual misbehavior there is no incentive for the individual to “behave”. If in the real world, I lost a law suit because of one of my employees misconduct, that employee would be fired!
$2 million is cost and damages, and the people responsible still have there job?
For the full story, I had to go back and read the original article from 2015 when Ms. Allyn original won her lawsuit:
http://villagenews.com/local/verdict-is-in-jury-unanimously-finds-fallbrook-union-elementary-school-district-wrongfully-terminated-elaine-allyn-district-ordered-to-pay-over-1-19-million/
Instead of giving Ms. Allyn a bonus for refusing to cover up wrongdoing, FUESD fired her. How awful is that? When she won her court case in 2015, FUESD fought her all the way to the Supreme Court! Another 2 years passes and Ms. Allyn wins again. FUESD legal fees are over $1M. Add in $1.9M in costs and damages to Ms. Allyn so that’s almost $3M total.
TransparentCalifornia.com tells us Candace Singh is paid almost $300k/year. Ray Proctor is paid over $200k/year. Both will receive lucrative pensions from the taxpayers until the day they die.
We need a Grand Jury investigation into this situation. If Singh and Proctor are guilty, there should be consequences.
Or do we just keeping looking the other way and letting these things go on and on and on again at the school districts? I know we’re all busy but we all deserve better than this!
Justice HAS been served to Ms Allyn. However, the real criminals are still employed?!?
The District Board REFUSES to do anything about it. EVERY court in the State has sided with Ms. Allyn-unanimously I might add. What does that tell you?? Who was in the right?? Ms. Allyn was. That the real injustice lies with the existing Administration. The gross fiduciary and criminal negligence of the Fallbrook Board, as well as Singh and Proctor needs to be brought forth and dealt with swiftly and permanently.
It sounds like they had an opportunity to make this all go away early on and for a fraction of the what the final judgment was, but pride or listening to bad counsel or their own lack of intelligence or all of the above prevented them from doing what was right and just. I know Ms. Allyn received 1.2 million (plus interest), but she and her family had to go through hell to get it.
SHAME on Candice Signh, Ray Proctor and the entire Fallbrook Board. I hope there is an election coming up soon, because they have proven their incredible incompetence and fiduciary irresponsibility.