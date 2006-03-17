FUHS Class of 1966 reunion

Members of Fallbrook High School’s Class of 1966 have finalized plans for their 40th reunion. The reunion will be held on August 19 at Live Oak Park in Fallbrook. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Area ‘C’ of the park.

The reunion will be a potluck picnic. Attendees are asked to bring food and bring for themselves and guests, with perhaps a bit extra to share with classmates. The committee will provide charcoal for the BBQ pit, paper plates, napkins, cups, plastic-ware, bottled water, condiments and a large cooler with ice.

There is no charge for the reunion, but voluntary contributions will be accepted at the event.

Class members are encouraged to join the class e-mail list by contacting [email protected] More information and reunion information updates are available at http://www.classannual.com:8080/fallbrook1966. You may contact Mark Violet at (951) 737-0798 or Connie “Porter” Salinas at (707) 829-6970.