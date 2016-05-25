FUHS senior ‘prank’ goes too far

Five Fallbrook Union High School students have been identified by sheriff’s deputies as partakers in the alleged senior prank early May 19. The incident left the high school campus littered with trash and toilet paper, locks glued shut, and more seriously, racial slurs painted on buildings.
“Of grave concern, there were two instances of spray painted racial slurs,” said principal Larry Boone, who added that trash cans were thrown on roofs and tables thrown into the swimming pool. “We take this quite seriously and are working diligently with law enforcement to handle this matter in a swift and appropriate manner,” he said.
Sgt. Patrick Yates with the Sheriff’s Dept. said that the school district is running its own investigation apart from the investigation being run by the Sheriff’s Dept.
Yates also explained that the district’s investigation may naturally be different from that of the substation because the district is not bound by the Miranda laws.
“Mostly they are concurrent,” said Yates. “We have a great relationship with the district.”
“There will be a separate set of consequences,” said Yates. “People have been calling us and asking why the students have only been suspended and will still be allowed to walk at graduation, but that has nothing to do with us.”
The five suspects were identified throughout the course of the investigation, some through social media, said Yates.
Yates explained that law enforcement is still conducting its investigation.
“There is very slim chance that this will be considered a hate crime,” said Yates. “It hasn’t been that easy to [talk with] the suspects since they have been suspended, but once we have finished our investigation, it will be handed to the district
attorney’s office.”
Initially, the farewell pep rally on campus and senior sunset event were cancelled, according to students at the high school. However, by Friday, May 20, the farewell pep rally was reinstated.
“It took some time to remove the graffiti, but no repainting needed to be done,” said Yates. “We are still trying to figure out how much time it took to do the washing and get the trash cans off the roof.”
The glue was also easily removed, said Yates.
“We know that this was done by a handful of students who do not represent the character of Fallbrook High School,” said Boone. “We are still in the process of conducting a thorough investigation.”
Dr. Hugo Pedroza did not respond to attempts from The Village News for a statement.
Wow suspension and they get to walk at graduation talk about getting a slap on the wrist. The school is a mess with the new admin, kids are being more disruptive and disobedient in class. Admin doesn’t care about the safety of the students there have multiple brutal fights and the kids get no consequences, they just get sent to the front office and talk it out 30 min later they are back to class. They are even letting go their resource officers because she was enforcing consequences. So many great teachers are leaving this year because they fed up with admin refusing to handle consequences in an appropriate manner.
These individuals should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for damaging property as well as vandalism. Further, prosecution as a hate crime should be vigorously pursued.
These punks represent the worst of our young people in society and should be handled appropriately by the authorities, both school and law. They should not be allowed to walk in the graduation ceremony as they don’t deserve to be with the students that worked to get there for graduation. The parents, if they have any, should also pay for the damages caused.
Enough of playing “paticake” with these losers.
FR86
FR86 – calling them the worst of our young people in society is a little harsh. Just some kids who got carried away with a prank, and yes they should be punished but when i think of societies worst I think of kids who shoot up schools, molest children, etc. They acted like punks but by no means does that make them the scum of society.
FR 86- and add in weekend work to cover cost at the school, be it cleaning buildings or picking trash off the roads. Parents paying for the kids crimes does little – take away their “hanging out time” that impresses them!
I agree and I’d take it a step further. Have the punks and their parents work side by side to clean the school, repaint, wash trash cans, sweep with a broom walkways and public areas, etc. The school admin I’m sure has already spent $$$ and hours/days to clean and restore – have the admin identify the cost and pass it on in the form of needed work at the school. Withhold the diplomas until it’s complete. Suffice it to say the involved punks and their parents will have many shared memories IF this occurs. I am a tax- payer and retired teacher and am disgusted by this “prank” event.
K Mike,
When you see kids that wish they could go to school and you see punks like these abusing the privilege they have you’d feel differently. T-Ping the campus is a prank, damaging property and writing racial slurs is hate and a lot more than getting carried away with a prank, it’s hate. The behavior you cite as societies worst starts with young punks behavior like this and results in more serious damage and victims.
I didn’t call them scum, you did, but its appropriate.
They need to be turned over to the MCRD and the loving and caring hands of a drill instructor so they learn how to behave and appreciate what they are given, since their parents obviously failed at it.
They shouldn’t get to walk seeing as the ones they caught were expelled.
It’s nice to see the new principle does not play favorites. I remember the year I graduated, some kids had a water fight in the middle of campus and a girl got her face cut by a thrown water bottle. The kids that started it were caught but not held responsible because the old principles daughter was part of the group and he wanted to see her walk.
They need to be charged for this or they’ll never learn any kind of lesson for their behavior!!
This was not a prank. It was out right vandalism! Because these kids are well connected they are merrily being given a slap on the wrist they are even being allowed to walk with their class. If these were my Nordie’s or kids that were popular I doubt they would be given this preferential treatment.
Why was this not considered a hate crime if racial slurs and swastikas were found? I saw that tires were slashed, security cameras were broken. Is there an estimated amount so far for clean up and repair?
Are you freakin kidding me. Just a slap. I’m going to take this to the news media. They should be punish. should not be allow to walk with the class or neither less either graduate. So stupid.
Y’all are thinking these are bad kids but the irony here was these students were top notch students. ASB students, presidents, role model students. The problem here was there was two incidents. This was not solely one prank. One prank was the toilet paper the other incident which was racial slurs, swimming pool tables and etc was done by other individuals. Let’s be real is walking down the Aisle during graduation that important?
“Senior Prank” please! This was vandalism along with hate crime! The senior square was covered with hateful graffiti “f&!&! Mexican and N&!&&!!!! Can someone please explain to me why this disgusting behavior is being called a Senior prank? We cant even count on our local news paper to speak the truth….my son tells me of how these kids walk around the high school campus wearing swastika signs on their shoulder. But its not considered a problem according to the school.
I’m sorry the smart phone isn’t smart enough to understand my dictation. That should have read minority’s and unpopular! Because these kids are popular students and well connected they are given a slap on the wrist. They destroyed bikes used by special Ed students and wrote racial slurs yet the school board calls it a prank.
Remember when a student killed a goat by suffocating it..and it was called a “senior prank” not animal cruelty. Im starting to see a pattern here.
It’s like any school you go to. No school is perfect and the new Admins are doing the best job they can. For their first year they get 5 stars in my book. To all of those who down talked them you get my finger and also changing your kids to different schools doesn’t fix a problem. It increases and follows them until they stand up for themselves and solve it. Sincerely , Fallbrook Alumni
Why are they being allowed to walk????!!!! This is unacceorable….racials slurs definitelt crossed the line and deserve serious consequences!!! No graduation walk, no grad night! Can someone direct me to where I can send a letter to?
Let me guess these kids must come from wealthy well known Fallbrook families. How is it possible that they commit a crime (Yes a Crime) and exhibit racial discrimination on a public school property and get little slap on the hand. They should pay the consequences and not be allowed to walk with their peers at graduation. The peers that almost lost all of the senior activities because of these disrespectful punks! This is unbelievable that the school’s administration would even allow the troubled boy’s to walk. What is the message you are sending to the seniors who did not participate ” It’s ok to have racial tendency, and write it all over the school, you will be forgiven ” This is not acceptable and who ever allowed the Very troubled boy’s to walk should be ASHAMED. If you commit a Crime you must pay the price. So stop rewarding BAD BEHAVIOR!!!
FYI – “Vandalism becomes a felony when more than $400 in damage has been done.” – bit.ly/1NT5yc2
“We know that this was done by a handful of students who do not represent the character of Fallbrook High School,” said Boone. ….. I laughed at this….Isn’t the ASB president the face of the class? So happy my son made it out without a hiccup!
I have a friend that couldn’t walk at graduation or go to prom just because he got blacked out drunk a few times in class. What’s the deal FUHS?
I think that does kids should be charged with a felony. What does kids did was not a prank they need to pay for what they did. They shouldn’t be able to walk on the graduation. Letting them walk is like giving them a price and they are adults now and they need to be responsible for their action. They distributed the school.
What wasn’t investigated is how the students got keys to some areas of the campus? They won’t say because employees were involved. This is nothing. What should be investigated is the violence on the campus and how kids are not punished for assaults and threats to teachers. If you are a parent and still have kids going to this school these are questions you should be asking the administrators. Is it safe for your child at this school. They will always say yes but history says no. These seniors will be punished because you know about it and they know parents are complaining.
Your student is not safe at this school! Don’t wait until something happens to them.
Pretty sure they would be arrested for tagging if it happened off campus and they were a different race.
What they did was bad, yes. Their punishment is not going to be effective at all, yes.
A student who went to Fallbrook High died, but the school didn’t do a single thing. That’s not anymore sad than this is.
I remember when I attended fallbrook high just a few years back, some kids blew up beach balls at the pep rally and WERE NOT ALLOWED TO WALK. …and yes… they were indeed Hispanic. Is this about RACE and MONEY… yes… yes it is. I have also contacted the media about this. This needs to be known and stopped before these disrespectful soon to be “adults ” join society!!!!!
PATHETIC.
My understanding is now the students are suspended and will not be allowed to walk. The kids that did this need to have consequences and the leadership at the school and district should have acted more decisively. Treating the entire incident as a prank undermines the serious nature of the hate crime that was perpetrated. Why should the spray painted racial slurs be water downed because they were part of a senior prank?
This election cycle is smoking out the hidden racism in a lot of Americans. There is a lot more boldness in making racism visible. That the Fallbrook community is having to deal with this is hardly surprising.
gangsta thugs…
@O – That’s makes a few of us that have contacted the Media. Hopefully who ever gave the OK to walk at graduation will get the message Loud and Clear “DO NOT REWARD BAD BEHAVIOR ” Sad that they are teaching the younger generation that Racism is Ok. Wake up to realitie and be a Good leader!! I guess the liltte punks that played the senior prank were Never taught money doesn’t buy Morals, Respect, Honesty, Manners, Common Sense, and Class. I Pray these spoiled boy’s will make something out themselves. **Wake up Fallbrook We smell favoritism to the Elite **
The school seems to always slap the hands of those who commit inappropriate actions. They’ve done it for years. I saw the kids walking thru campus, not knowing at first who they were, all dressed up going to get their so called punishment. I guess their parents thought that if they came all dressed up the school would be lenient. I guess it worked.
I hope the district attorney does the right thing and see this for what it really is. ..a hate crime and property damage.
Many people know who these kids were that did these despicable crimes. Damages are in the THOUSANDS. I cannot believe they will get to have the honor of walking as graduates. I read every post before mine and I can’t believe that they ARE getting away with it. I also saw on this thread that ASB may have had something to do with this. Maybe someone has connections with a good local lawyer (just sayin)
“Y’all are thinking these are bad kids but the irony here was these students were top notch students. ASB students, presidents, role model students.”
“Let me guess these kids must come from wealthy well known Fallbrook families. How is it possible that they commit a crime (Yes a Crime) and exhibit racial discrimination on a public school property and get little slap on the hand.”
” Is this about RACE and MONEY… yes… yes it is.”
WELCOME TO FALLBROOK. I’ve only been here a few years working in a school and the racist/classist stratification of society in this community was immediately obvious and continues to be appalling. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard teachers justify their openly biased treatment of students by talking about “good families” or “speaking english.” This is a decent community and I’m trying to like it here. I understand some of you all are not adjusting well to demographic changes, but if this town continues to underserve and treat it’s lower-class and non-caucasian members like second-class citizens, then the quality of life, quality of schools, property value (if that’s all you care about) will continue to erode, and quickly.
I spoke to someone from the high school today who assured me that the kids who did this terrible vandalism at the school are not walking with the graduation class I sincerely hope that’s true !
Wake up Fallbrook. SGT..YATES HELPED CLEAN UP THEIR MESS. AND WHAT A COP-OUT TO SAY THAT THEY COULDN’T GET IN COMTACT WITH THE STUDENTS BECAUSE THEY WERE SUSPENDED. YOU BET IF THESE STUDENTS WERE MEXICAN THEY WOULD HAVE BEEN TAGGED AND BAGGED AT VDF AND CHARGED WITH A HATE CRIME, FELONY VANDALISM, AND HAVE GANG ENHANCEMENTS ADDED TO THEIR CHARGES, ALONG WITH UNREASONABLY HIGH BAIL OR NO BAIL.
AS LONG AS YOU ARE WHITE
GRAFFITI IS ALRIGHT
AS LONG AS YOU ARE WHITE
AND COMMIT A CRIME
YOU WON’T GET ARRESTED,
OR DO ANY TIME
IF YOUR SKIN IS BROWN
YOU GET ALL THE BLAME
THE TALK OF THE TOWN
FRONT PAGE OF THE PAPER
WILL SPLATTER YOUR NAME
NO WE REALLY HAVEN’T COME THAT FAR
TO THINK THAT WE ARE EQUAL
JUST AS WE ARE
I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG
AND THE RACIST TOWN IN AMERICA!!!