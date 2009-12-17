FUHSD board settles school newspaper court case

The Fallbrook Union High School District (FUHSD) board of directors approved the full release and settlement agreement in the case of former Tomahawk student writers and Fallbrook Union High School at their December 14 meeting.
The case of Ariosta, et al. vs. Fallbrook Union High School District, et. al., was taken to court in November 2008 because the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claimed former journalism advisor David Evans and five students had their First Amendment rights violated because a story and an editorial prepared for the school newspaper were not allowed to be published.
The first instance of purported censorship occurred November 2007 when Fallbrook principal Rod King pulled an article from publication claiming former superintendent Tom Anthony had refused a fire marshal’s request to shut down the school so that it could be used as a center for evacuees during the Rice Fire.
If the story had been published, it could have put the school district at risk of legal action for libel if administrators knew the claim about Anthony was false.
The lawsuit also claimed that FUHSD and King wrongly cancelled the journalism class for the 2008-2009 school year and removed the teacher as advisor without a constitutionally appropriate reason.
It was reported that representatives from both sides had met on several occasions in an attempt to reach an acceptable agreement. In order for the San Diego County court to approve the settlement, FUHSD had to approve it.
The direct cost to the district was a $1,000 fee to pay the deductible for legal services, which was paid during the 2008-2009 academic year.
As part of the settlement, FUHSD will issue a letter to Chantal Ariosta, Margaret Dupes and Daniela Rogulj as a group, with copies in their school records stating: “The Fallbrook Union High School District strives to be a leader in the education of students. Similarly, the District acknowledges that you are also student leaders, who have worked to protect your rights under the law. The District also acknowledges that all of you were good students. The District believes that with respect to the student newspaper, you operated within the guidelines provided by the advisor and the school. The District hopes that future student writers for The Tomahawk will be instilled with your sense of spirit towards the profession.”
FUHSD will also pay $20,000 to the ACLU Foundation of San Diego and Imperial Counties, as well as $7,500 to Evans.
“It is a shame that a monetary factor had to be involved,” said board member Bill O’Connor. “This decision was made purely because it was more cost effective, especially since we are dealing with the ACLU. We have to do what is best for the district, especially during this economic situation.”
According to the settlement agreement, The Tomahawk will be reinstated when the high school and district “believe that there is sufficient student interest and available teaching sections in order to offer the class.”
While District Superintendent Dr. Dale Mitchell said it is uncertain when the Tomahawk will be reinstated, new operational guidelines for the student paper have been instated.
“I had not seen any written formal guidelines [for the student newspaper],” said Mitchell. “That does not mean that they didn’t exist. These guidelines will allow for clarification of what is to be printed. The district wants to look out for everyone’s interest.”
The new guidelines clearly state that Education Code 48907 “prohibits expression which is obscene, libelous, slanderous, incites students as to create a clear and present danger of the commission of unlawful acts.” If the principal has concerns about the paper’s content, the concerns must be expressed in writing to the editors and advisor. Students may then choose to print the article without its disputed content or to resubmit the article with proposed changes, corrections or additions. If the principal continues to have concerns, the student may choose to print the article without the disputed contents or to print the disputed contents along with the following explicit statement provided by the District: “The District has the following concerns about this/these issues.”
The guidelines also state that prior to the publication of the first issue of the paper, the principal will meet with the journalism students and advisor to review and discuss the Education Code and guidelines.
The settlement is “intended as a full and complete release and discharge of all claims” against the district and King, and would discharge the District from any liability related to the allegations, it states.
FUHSD board president Sharon Koehler made a point of noting the settlement states that “the terms of this agreement do not constitute an admission of liability by the District and King, but is a compromise of a disputed claim.”
“I believe it is important for the community to be clear on that,” said Koehler.
“We are thankful for the leadership of our superintendent,” said board member Marc Steffler. “This was a complicated, emotional and challenging case. Superintendent Dale Mitchell and Principal King did a great job dealing with this until it was all resolved.”
“I would love the opportunity to talk about what this was really all about, but that is neither here nor there anymore,” said Steffler, who was the only board member opposed to the settlement. “This was not about personal writing; this says a lot about our society.”
“This is an indication of the world we live in,” continued Steffler. “This [settlement] has more to do with greed, avarice and arrogance. But through it all, the great writers, the students, stood through this all and shined.”
It is a shame that school officials have less personal integrity than the students they are supposed to supervise. Students caught a district official violated the law. The district then tried to cover up the violation. They punished students and a teacher who were adhering to the Education Code. Now they whine it was all about greed. If it was about greed the students could have filed civil suits for serious money.
Bottom line? This is why we need First Amendment protections for the media at all levels. Government officials frequently try to cover up their misdeeds and would silence the professional press if they could.
All BS. $$ is again taken away from our students….
Hey Tony whatever your last name is (afraid to identify yourself to the public?)? I realize that facts do not matter to people like you. Nonetheless, you should know two things: 1. No money was taken away from the students of our high school. The District is a member of JPA (Joint Powers Authority) and pays an annual premium (like auto insurance – you know how that works, right?) to protect itself from lawsuit liabilty. That is one of the reasons this lawsuit was strung out for so long; the District never was in jeopardy of losing any money in this case. Not a penny. 2. What was taken away from the students of our high school was the opportunity to be part of a viable, for-credit Journalism progam. Have you seen the three "issues" of the Tomahawk produced since Journalism was converted into an after school activity? A complete travesty. The most recent eight-page issue was 6 1/2 pages of pictures and just two articles, both written by the same student. No high school in America worth its salt operates without a for-credit Journalism program. But that is the current reality at our high school. Hopefully, when cooler minds prevail, Journalism will be reinstated at our school. Until then, you, sir, would do well to go back to school and do your homework before you talk about something you obviously know nothing about.
The WHOLE problem– and costs– could have been avoided if King hadn’t acted like that. He had *no right* to do what he did– which is why they chose to settle, as if the matter had proceeded in the court system, the school would have been on the hook for much more. And justifiably so. The pretext that the school admits no wrong is just that, a pretext. They did wrong, they know it, and they got off, in my opinion, with a wrist slap.
There is a reason our founding fathers thought freedom of the press was important. If you don’t or can’t understand this, try living in a place without it.
It speaks volumes that the Fallbrook High School administration thinks freedom of speech isn’t all that necessary.
Because monetary penalties seem to make an impression, there is a part of me that wishes the penalties were more severe. My sense is that this settlement will have no impact, but my hope is that Mr. King will look at this and say, “we dodged a bullet, and we need to do better.” I need to be convinced by his actions.
Mr. Evans,
I highly suggest you read the article and do your homework before trying to shame someone for THEIR opinion. I copied and pasted the following from the article above:
“The direct cost to the district was a $1,000 fee to pay the deductible for legal services, which was paid during the 2008-2009 academic year.”
Let us not forget the time and energy that was taken away from our school officials and board members to deal with this lawsuit. That all has a monetary amount attached to it.
I do not know anything about the lawsuit nor am I taking a side. I am just pointing out the fact that there was money taken away from our students.
Does everyone miss the point that the original content that wasn’t allowed was libelous and that’s why it wasn’t allowed? Why in the world would school officials want the school newspaper to print a story about Superintendent Anthony that was clearly a lie and put the school in danger of being sued by Anthony? I worked directly with Anthony and the fire department during those fires and can tell you for a fact that Anthony was very cooperative during the fires and what was written by the “student” wasn’t true. The administration did the right thing in not allowing lies and misrepresentation to be spread. Too bad we had to support the ACLU on this one. I’m sorry that students at our high school won this one because it’s a terrible situation to reward students who want to spread rumors in print.
Its a shame Evans is allowed to "teach" our kids. You are better off to transfer out of his biased class.
To S Mullen/Tony: I apologize for "shaming" or otherwise offending you. I meant only to convey to you and the community the truth of the extent of the District’s liability: an annual insurance premium, which is paid every year whether or not the District gets sued. When the District gets sued, it pays the deductible, just like with auto insurance.
To Involved: The District printed the Article and the Editorial and admits in the settlement the students enagaged in no misconduct. The libel argument is an excuse, just like I supposedly wrote the editorial.
To Truth: Really now. A cheap personal attack under the cover of a blog? You can’t do better than that? I invite you into my classroom to experience firsthand my teaching focus, which at its core is to get kids to develop their analytical, critical thinking and problem solving skills. Certainly not to impose any "bias" I may have.
To ALL: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Let us all pray as we move forward, leadership at the District will see to it that once again our high school has a viable, for-credit Journalism program, one that will make us all proud again!
PEACE
Hey I’m a journalism student and I have had chosen this case to make a power-point about. I would like to have your insight on case please. Thank you.
"involved’ has it exactly right. i was there also during the fire situation and know the truth. that rumor about the fire situation and anthonys cooperation was manufactured by certain employees who were running a campaign to get rid of him. too bad the students were misled. if they were properly trained, they would have been taught to properly fact-check. obviously they weren’t. now they believe they can write anything they want whether it is based in fact or not and get away with it. what kind of poor education is that? lots of people lose in this situation. most of all the kids.
Mr. Evans is a good teacher, and I believe a lot of students would agree. However Mr King is kind ova
Tempest in a teapot!
To "truth…"
After reading your comment, I do not hesitate in saying you are devastatingly incorrect. Any individual who has had the privilege of being in Dave’s classroom, knows that he is one of the most inspirational and dedicated teachers at Fallbrook High. The environment which he creates for his students is one open to diversity and differing opinions. To say that his class is "biased" could not be further from the TRUTH. If anything, Dave Evans is fighting against what is biased in an effort to preserve constitutional rights of his students. You stated it is a shame that he is allowed to "teach" our kids–yet the real shame resides in the fact that many parents in this town are so narrow- minded that it impairs their ability to recognize the teachers who truly motivate their students to succeed.
Former student,
Bay Ewald
reminds me of watergate, except nixon could not shut down the washington post. wtg aclu!