FUHSD bond measure AA approved by SD County Taxpayers Association

Fallbrook Union High School District’s (FUHSD) bond measure AA has recently been approved by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA), and local residents and community investors have begun to rally behind the measure, which is meant to raise funds to help renovate Fallbrook Union High School’s buildings.

“The SDCTA is very rigorous, and made sure we met criteria [to meet their approval], including having a citizen oversight committee to insure the funds would be spent well,” said FUHSD superintendent Hugo Pedroza. “You can’t blame folks for wanting to make sure their funds are well spent. If we don’t fix the school, it will deteriorate more and kids won’t want to come.”

Bond AA, which is a $45 million Proposition 39 general obligation bond measure, would translate to approximately $26.50 per year for every $100,000 of assessed valuation of property. The bond is set to be a continuation of a bond being paid by taxpayers that was put into place by voters in 1994. Funds from an approved measure would be used to repair and replace deteriorating roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, renovate facilities for STEM and CTE classes, as well as provide overall upgrade for safety standards. A large component to the bond’s measure would be that taxpayers would not see an increase with the approval of the measure.

Planning and approval of projects would most likely take place in 2017 and 2018, and most of the actual project work would begin in May 2018.

Sharon Koehler, a member of the FUHSD board of trustees, was instrumental in putting together a committee to help raise support for the measure, and placed Liz Baker as chairwoman in charge of the committee.

“I’m excited to do it,” said Baker.

Fliers regarding the bond measure are set to be mailed to the community, and signs have been placed at major intersections. Baker stated it is crucial to get information to the community, as 69 percent of Fallbrook’s voters use mail-in ballots.

“They should be getting their ballots this week,” said Baker.

Even those who do not have students in the high school will benefit, as an improved high school could increase home property values, said Baker, who worked 17 years at the high school and had two children graduate from Fallbrook High.

The SDCTA’s support also comes from Haney Hong, the president and CEO, because of the district’s conservative plans for the tax increase.

“He agreed to sign in favor of the measure,” said Pedroza. “It eases the minds of folks to know that [SDCTA] is watching to see that we do what we say will be done.”

Local support has also gathered behind the bond measure. According to Baker, the high school teachers association has made a donation to support the cause. Others may also get involved by joining call teams that meet at the Coldwell Banker office on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5:30-7:30.

“When we began calling, we found that people initially didn’t know about the measure,” said Baker. “The teachers union and retired teachers have begun volunteering to call so that people can talk with someone, and get the personal touch of someone in the community.”