FUHSD searching for new principal after resignation of Boone

The Fallbrook Union High School District is searching for a new principal for Fallbrook High after Larry Boone, who had held the position since July 2015, submitted his resignation Nov. 8.

Sharon Koehler, president of the FUHSD board, said Boone’s last day on the Fallbrook High campus was Nov. 7.

“Larry Boone resigned as principal of Fallbrook Union High School on Nov. 8 citing urgent personal matters,” said Koehler. “We thank him for his two-plus years of service to our students and district.”

Koehler said the district immediately started its search for a new principal by advertising the position on EdJoin.org , a leading platform for education positions. Koehler said the district’s goal is to have a permanent principal in place by the start of second semester in early January.

In the meantime, Ross Godfrey of the San Diego County Office of Education is serving as interim principal at Fallbrook High. Godfrey’s 20-plus years of experience in education includes a stint as principal at Rancho Verde High School in Riverside County.

Godfrey, who was serving in the San Diego County Office of Education’s Learning and Leadership Division and School Improvement Unit when he got the call to go to Fallbrook, arrived on campus Nov. 9.

According to Koehler, Godfrey told the Fallbrook High School staff, “It is my intention to ensure that we have a smooth leadership transition and serve the learning community here at Fallbrook High School. I greatly look forward to serving the students, staff, and community here in Fallbrook.”

Koehler said the district was pleased to welcome Godfrey.

“We appreciate the San Diego County Office of Education for supplying us with a highly-qualified interim principal,” said Koehler.