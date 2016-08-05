FUHSD trustees consider options in bond proposal

The Fallbrook Union High School District (FUHSD) board of trustees discussed drafts of a potential Proposition 39 bond resolution that could be put on the November ballot for San Diego County voters to consider. The board has been considering a bond for facilities infrastructure and modernization, in addition to new construction.

Instead of asking for a tax increase, the board began considering continuing the current tax rate put into place by a 1994 tax bond that was set for 25 years, and set to be paid off in 2019.

A study session was held in March to discuss the current state of the high school, and in April, they were presented a detailed project and cost information report that would allow for long range planning for the district’s buildings. In May, the board was given essential information by True North Research in regards to the likelihood for success in an election. In June, several study meetings and sessions were held to discuss the various aspects of financing the district’s needs and the prioritizing of those needs.

On July 25, the board gathered once again to see a draft of the bond resolution, in addition to a 75-word ballot questions and tax rate statement. According to the agenda, each of these items is required for the board to place a bond measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. Most of the information in these drafts is now complete, but could still change based on direction from the board. The bond sizing amount is now set at $45 million, with about $41.5 million available for the project list.

Bonnie Moss, an election consultant from Clifford Moss, a consulting firm hired by FUHSD, began the presentation by detailing where the district lies in terms of the bond process. She explained that currently the district is nearing the end of educating the public and election preparation.

“All the way through, the district has been very deliberate and has done its due diligence,” said Moss. “The board has followed a three pronged approach: district due diligence with facilities technology and finance; board education and updates; and stakeholder engagement.”

The next part of the process would be the board’s recommendation on a school bond proposal, followed by an 88-day campaign.

“On the election date, we expect a high turnout,” said Moss. “It will be a busy election with 17 statewide measures.”

The board would need to call for an election by Aug. 8 and file the bond measure by Aug. 12. This would allow for a campaign window from Aug. 13 to Nov. 8.

“Voters would be voting on two things – the overall bond amount and project list,” said Moss. “Voters will ask: ‘What will you do with my money?’”

The bond program has several options in terms of interest rates, and depending on which interest rate is selected, there are various year series in which the school district could be given the funds.

According to the Clifford Moss proposed GO bond program, the bond amount would be $41,500,000, with a project amount of $39,000,000 sold in four series, in years 2017, 2020, 2022, and 2025. Approximately $10,375,000 would be given in the bond amount per series, and approximately $9,773,000 project amount per series. This proposed bond program would be held at a four percent growth, which Moss believed was the “most optimistic option.”

If the district were to choose a 3.5 percent growth on the rate extension, the results would be smaller payments received three years later. A bond set at three percent growth would be the easiest to achieve, said Moss, but the issuance date would begin in February 2017.

The maximum tax rate currently collected from property owners is $26.50 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. For example, a home in Fallbrook with an assessed valuation of $400,000 has a bond tax of about $106 each year, or about $8.83 each month. If this bond measure is passed by voters the tax rate will remain the same.

According to Moss’s presentation, the district’s project list includes student and campus safety, repairs and upgrades to school facilities, and STEM and CTE pathways.

“I’m pleased with what I see on this project list,” said Moss. “I see high support numbers [with these types of project lists].

“This is a locally controlled action that [Fallbrook residents] can take action on,” said Wil Hatcher, FUHSD chief financial officer. “In a couple of weeks, the board will take final action.”

The bond resolution, 75 word ballot question, ballot language full text and the tax rate statement will be presented to the Board for action on Aug. 8.