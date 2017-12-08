Full list of school closings due to Lilac Fire

The following schools will be closed on Friday, Dec. 8, due to the Lilac Fire which continues to burn in North County. Continue to check villagenews.com for more news and updates on the fire.
- Bella Mente Montessori Academy (charter school)
- Bonsall Unified School District
- Carlsbad Unified School District
- Classical Academy and Classical Academy High School (charter schools)
- Coastal Academy (charter school)
- Epiphany Prep: Escondido campus (charter school)
- Escondido Charter High School (charter school)
- Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
- Fallbrook Union High School District
- Guajome Park Academy (charter school)
- Heritage K-8 Charter (charter school)
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Momentum Learning juvenile court and community schools (operated by the San Diego County Office of Education: Youth Day Center, Breaking Cycles, Innovations Academy of Empowerment, North County Technology Academy
- Mountain Empire Unified School District
- North County Trade Tech High School (charter school)
- Oceanside Unified School District
- San Marcos Unified School District
- Spencer Valley School District
- Vista Unified School District
- Warner Unified School District
- Palomar Community College District
- CSU San Marcos