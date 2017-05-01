Fundraising effort underway for victim of shark attack

SAN ONOFRE – A fundraising effort was underway today to help offset medical expenses projected as a result of a shark attack that left a Vista mother of three severely injured at San Onofre State Beach over the weekend.
Leeanne Ericson was swimming at the beach near Camp Pendleton Saturday evening when the shark “tore her right back leg from her glute to her knee,” according to a GoFundMe page called “Leanne’s medical fund.” It has raised more than $8,400.
The victim’s mother, Christine McKnerney Leidle, wrote that Ericson almost drowned during the attack and now “has a long road ahead with several surgeries to go.”
Authorities closed the beach in the vicinity of an area called “Church” and may keep the closure in place for up to 72 hours.
Great white sharks have been breaching waves in the area over the past month, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Saturday’s attack was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades, the newspaper reported. The last fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in 2008.
Leeanne, all the best to you!!!
This incident reveals a second sad story: the desperate need for universal health care in this country.
A lady swims in the ocean and a shark attacks her. Now the poor thing has to deal with the horror of the attack AND her staggering medical bills . . . and becoming a beggar to cover them. This is wrong, folks! We are told over and over again by our politicians that we live in the greatest nation on earth, that we are the shining beacon on a hill and all that stuff.
Really?
Our health care system is not about helping folks; it’s about MONEY! It’s about doctors and all folks in the medical field making LOTS and LOTS of money! You and I give our blood, sweat and tears for our country, yet when we need a little bit of help, we are all on our own. This is wrong.
We need universal health care now!