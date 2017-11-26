FVA, Chamber given Neighborhood Reinvestment funds

The allocation of District Five Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding approved at the Nov. 14 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting included grants to the Fallbrook Village Association and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with Ron Roberts at a family funeral, provided the Fallbrook Village Association $20,000 for expenses related to a train display at Railroad Heritage Park and allocated $8,000 to the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce for directional signs.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to non-profit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to non-profit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads, and libraries.

Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of his or her Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board. The grants to the Fallbrook organizations were from the District Five budget of Supervisor Bill Horn.

The mission of the Fallbrook Village Association is to revitalize Downtown Fallbrook and develop a destination location to increase tourism. The Fallbrook Arts Center, Vince Ross Village Square, and Jackie Heyneman Park are among the projects the organization has spearheaded, and the Fallbrook Village Association’s next major project is Railroad Heritage Park which will pay tribute to Fallbrook’s railroad history.

Railroad Heritage Park, which will be located at Main Avenue and Elder Street, will provide a community stage for special events as well as educating the public on Fallbrook’s railroad heritage.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant will help the Fallbrook Village Association with the purchase, delivery, and placement of a train caboose, the design and construction of a train station replica, historical displays, and landscaping.

“The Fallbrook Railroad Heritage Park is a great way to pay tribute to Fallbrook’s history while attracting tourism to the area,” Horn said.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce seeks to promote economic growth. The way-faring and directional signs will direct visitors to places of interest while also increasing road safety for drivers unfamiliar with the town and residents who might encounter drivers searching for a specific venue.

“Fallbrook has so many hidden treasures for visitors to experience,” Horn said. “This grant for $8,000 will pay to replace and install way-faring and directional signs throughout Fallbrook so places of interest are easier to locate and enjoy.”