FYB installs new sign sponsored by Fallbrook Propane

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Youth Baseball (FYB) recently installed a new sign at the entrance to its baseball complex on Olive Hill Road. The much-needed sign was made possible through a generous sponsorship from Fallbrook Propane. 2016 was another successful year for FYB as over 11,000 players, coaches, parents and fans enjoyed the fun and excitement of youth baseball that FYB has been providing since 1959.

FYB, a non-profit community treasure for over 50 years, relies entirely on family participation and community support. For information on how to become an FYB sponsor, call Bagley at (760) 990-3508.