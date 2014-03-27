“Giant Voice” loudspeaker system being installed at Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook; community advised testing begins April 7

FALLBROOK – Navy and contractor personnel are in the process of installing a “Giant Voice” mass notification loudspeaker system at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment Fallbrook (also known as the Fallbrook Naval Weapons Station).
This loudspeaker system has the capability to play both sirens and voice announcements, and may be heard by local residents bordering the installation. It will be used in emergency situations only, to warn base employees in the event of extreme weather situations or significant law enforcement or other military operations. In most cases, outdoor sound levels in residential areas immediately adjacent to the base will be well under 70 decibels.
Initial system testing is scheduled to start the week of April 7, and should consist of occasional broadcasts not longer than two to three minutes each. Testing is currently scheduled to be complete in two weeks. Once initial testing is complete, the system will likely be tested no more than once every three months, for a period of no greater than two minutes each time.
Whenever possible, the base will send out advance email notifications of system testing at least 24 hours in advance.
Anyone wishing to be added to this email list, or anyone with any questions or concerns, should contact the naval weapons station Public Affairs Officer at [email protected], or (562) 626-7215.
My goodness. We just can’t stop to reinvent the wheel.
32nd Street has the same type system. I loved the bugle calls daily.
Listening to it now. I live in Green Canyon (Mission end) and we can hear the voice speaking pretty clearly most of the time. Interesting.
6:03pm I can hear the sirens and speakers saying, “you must evacuate immediately”. I like that we finally have a loud siren & speech system for emergency situations, which we can hear here in Fallbrook, and I’m closer to the 15 (it’s clearer than the ASTREA Heli too). Just as the Eastern States with there tornado sirens. Good job Navy Weapons and Thank You.
***VILLAGE NEWS NOTE: See advisory on front page of website – system malfunctioning – but glad to hear it more clearly than other systems!
I heard the announcement "you must evacuate immediately", during my dinner. I looked around for smoke, didn’t see any, and went back to my dinner. Very weird.
The thing scared the crap out of everyone living in the Alturas area. Everyone was freaking out! DEA
This sent my neighborhood into a panic. We live along De Luz
Huh weird that this was posted in 2014, there’s already been the long range siren/voice system installed, it was just being tested again is all.