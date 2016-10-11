A glimpse into the past – Farming Tools

Jack Story

If you should be heading up Rockycrest Road going west and should look just inside the fence line to your left on the Fallbrook Museum Property, you will see a long row of antique (mostly horse drawn) farm equipment.

A lot of this was gathered up years ago by board member Clyde Hunter, and came off the Fox and White property near Live Oak Park. For many years it was displayed at the Cultural Center on Brandon Street. When there became enough room on the museum grounds, I personally moved over everything where it remains on display today.

Docent John Frew is presently working on a project to properly display and label each piece explaining what its roll was in early Fallbrook agriculture. These old pieces of equipment are very nostalgic to me because I actually used them as a boy.

During this period in time the horse drawn implements were being converted to be drawn by tractors. The dry farming tools were shared by the farmers moving from field to field during the planting and harvesting season. A neighbor helping his neighbor operation. The entire family provided the labor.

I don’t remember any help from across the border then. That came later. The planting season was always in full swing during Christmas vacation from school. My Dad would take me to an open field somewhere out in the countryside in the morning and leave me with ten gallons of fuel and my lunch. I would pull a disc all day with either a wheel tractor or track layer type tractor. We had both.

The rubber tired one was a Massey Harris, the predecessor of the Massey Ferguson, and the track layer was a Caterpillar 22. I started doing this before I became a teenager. I am sure that today my dad would be taken to jail for child abuse but back then it was the norm.

I actually enjoyed the planting season but the harvesting was during the hottest part of the summer and it was miserable, but looking back I am glad for the experience. Barley and oat hay were by far for the most popular produce grown and it was consumed mostly by local cows and horses, however, I remember planting beans and corn and sugar cane.

Fallbrook will grow anything but the area consists of many micro climates that shouldn’t be ignored. I made my living off the good earth in this town but there are still mysteries I don’t understand. Before my father moved on to a field he always put some dirt in his left hand and spit in it, then take his right index finger and stir it all around and make mud. After that he would wet his finger and hold it up in the air to see which way the breeze was blowing, then announced what this field would grow best. He hardly ever missed.

Must have been something he learned back in South Dakota. I know that I mention my father many times in my stories but he is how I learned what I know. So I invite you to stop by and see our improved equipment display – we are open every Thursday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., and special days on request.

Just sitting here and writing about the so called good old days warms the cockles of my heart. I forget about the fact that I rebelled against doing a lot of this work.

hiSTORYcally yours, Jack