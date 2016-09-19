A glimpse into the past – reflecting on our history

When I write about things related to Fallbrook history, I do so for more than one reason. Probably the biggest being that I enjoy doing it, so I suppose that is a selfish reason, but my hope is that it gives people in the community a feeling of belonging in the environment they are living in right now because of some circumstance in their life that has resulted in them being fortunate enough to live here.

I have heard it said many times that we live in an area where you have to get lost to find it. In years past, Highway 395 ran right down Main Avenue, but that certainly is not the case anymore. We are off the beaten path. If you are new to our little Village, I think that you would want to know some of the town’s history and heritage. One way to do that is to visit our local museum.

My grandfather, Clifford Story, came here from Raymond, South Dakota, about a hundred years ago. He got word from a former resident of Raymond (who had migrated here), recommending that he should move here. He said that it offered more opportunities than the Midwest did.

I have a snapshot of the family arriving here driving what looks to be about a 1912 Hupmobile. They bought property on Old Stage Road across the street from what is now the VFW. For some 40 years, I had dozens of Story kinfolk in town but, at the moment, I am the only one left. A lot of them liked large open spaces where they could run cattle and horses. For a while Fallbrook was okay, but the post-war era changed things for them.

My mind seems to just naturally think of the past and I talk about it a lot, but I hope that I don’t give the impression that the good old days were better than the present ones. I welcome and appreciate new technology that for the most part improves our living experience.

There are some instances, however, that progress seems to me to be going in the wrong direction. Here is one example. For years my mother had the pleasure of driving into what was then called a filling station and the attendant would approach her to see what she needed.

She could say, “Please fill my gas tank with regular, see if I need oil or water, and put air in my left rear tire.”

He would gladly do those things for her plus wipe her windshield and she never had to leave the driver’s seat.

Today when you drive into a gas station it is not uncommon to see a lady in an evening gown wrestling with a gas nozzle with no one around to help her. This bothers me.

We are also becoming a world of specialists which in some ways is bad and some ways good. Today if I were to make an appointment with my primary doctor because of a pain in my abdomen he might determine that I needed to see a urologist, who determines that I need to have my left kidney removed and refers me to a surgeon who specializes in removing left kidneys to take care of the problem. In fact, I have been through that exact scenario.

Of course I am exaggerating, but not much. We are becoming specialists in our chosen fields but ignorant in basic living. Back before World War II it was very common for a new resident in Fallbrook to build his own house with his own two hands. This meant that as he was growing up, the skills needed to do that were taught to him most likely by his people. He might dig his own well and grow most of his own food. In my opinion, a person with general knowledge in caring for his own needs has a better feeling of worth and gets along in life the best.

Thinking back to grade school days I recollect that the town doctor was called upon to remove tonsils and appendix and to put casts on broken bones. He also delivered babies, but most everything else was taken care of with home remedies.

All this stuff about how things used to be and how things are now is history in the making. I think it’s worth while to occasionally reflect on what we have been through because it is the basis for how we will live our future.

hiSTORYcally Yours

Jack