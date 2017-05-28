GoFundMe page set up for family of killed bicyclist

FALLBROOK – A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Paul Joseph Burke, the 59-year-old Fallbrook man who was killed on the afternoon of May 23 when he was hit by an impaired driver while riding his bike on Old Highway 395 near the Pala Mesa Resort.

According the California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Sulem Areli Garcia of Fallbrook was arrested on scene for driving under the influence of drugs. Garcia reportedly struck Burke when she veered onto the right shoulder of northbound Old Highway 395 south of Pala Mesa Drive. Burke died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Donations made on the GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/paulburke , will go to support Burke’s family. Burke, described on the page as “the epitome of a family man,” leaves a wife and four kids. An active man, Burke enjoyed surfing and golfing in addition to cycling.

Garcia was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.