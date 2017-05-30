Golfers raise money for Fallbrook Skatepark

FALLBROOK – Calling all golfers, sponsors and prize donors for the first golf fundraiser for Fallbrook Skatepark, the event will be held June 10 at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395 in Fallbrook. The top three winning scramble teams will be awarded free entrance to the first round in the Randy Jones Invitational January 2018.

All proceeds will benefit the construction of skate elements at Ingold Sports Park. The fundraiser costs $99 per player or $360 for a foursome and includes tee package, “Slice of Italy” buffet and the opportunity to win prizes. The shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. Registration, putting green and range will open at noon.

Sponsorship or prize donations are also much appreciated. More details can be found at www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org or by calling (442) 444-2585.

Fallbrook Skatepark, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to providing safe skateboarding recreational opportunities for children, youth and adults in northern San Diego County. Fallbrook Skatepark is adding skate-able elements at the Ingold Sports Park as soon as enough funds are raised. The estimated cost is $748,000. In November 2016, the Country Service Area No. 81 committee approved up to $250,000 in Park Land Dedication Ordinance funds toward the project contingent upon matching funds being secured by Fallbrook Sports Association and Fallbrook Skatepark. This contingency means that Fallbrook Skatepark needs to raise $250,000 in order for the funds to be released. The current design will allow for the project to be achieved in phases.