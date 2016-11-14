‘Gopher Fire’ 70 percent contained

A fire that charred about 28 open acres north of Escondido was 70 percent contained today.

The so-called Gopher Fire was reported in the vicinity of Gopher Canyon Road and Interstate 15 shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. It grew to about 10 acres within 90 minutes, according to Cal Fire.

The fire prompted authorities to close the entire freeway for a time, backing up traffic severely in Fallbrook and Bonsall. All but one southbound lane and an off ramp were later reopened. Power pole damage caused a temporary electrical outage to about 300 area utility customers.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to extinguish the blaze, according to Cal Fire.