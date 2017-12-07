Governor Brown declares State of Emergency in San Diego County due to Lilac Fire

SAN DIEGO – Dec. 7, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued an emergency proclamation for San Diego County due to the effects of the Lilac Fire, which has threatened thousands of structures and critical infrastructure and caused the evacuation of residents.

The governor’s proclamation clears the way for any potential state and federal resources.

The Lilac fire started Wednesday in east Bonsall near Interstate 15 and Highway 76. Pushed by strong Santa Ana winds, the fire has destroyed 20 buildings, burned 2,500 acres and continues to burn west along the Interstate 76 corridor, threatening residents and homes.

The County of San Diego declared a local emergency at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday.

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com, and download the SD Emergency app. If you are affected by the fire and need to talk to someone by phone about evacuations, shelters, road closures and other non-emergency disaster-related services, call 211. If you are hearing impaired, dial 711 and ask to be connected to (858) 300-1211.