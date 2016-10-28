Grand Tradition will no longer host Fourth of July fireworks

The Grand Tradition, which has presented a Fourth of July fireworks show for the past 13 years, will no longer host the pyrotechnics.
Don McDougal, CEO of the Grand Tradition, made the announcement during the Fallbrook Community Forum meeting Oct. 20.
“Primarily it was the safety concerns,” said McDougal of the decision to discontinue the fireworks. “We have a lot of housing nearby, and we’ve had some complaints about the fallout and the noise.”
One home owner brought evidence of the fallout to McDougal following this year’s show.
“When a shell explodes, that shell drifts depending on the wind,” said McDougal. “I had a neighbor that brought a bag of all this fallout that was on her roof and in her yard.”
McDougal said the Grand Tradition worked with the fire department every year in keeping the show safe.
“The fire department was always there,” said McDougal. “They’d go around and check all the houses to make sure there were not any embers.”
McDougal said hosting the show has simply become too risky a proposition.
“We’ve had 13 years without any problems, but all it takes is one accident,” said McDougal. “We just don’t feel the risk is worth the benefit.”
The Fourth of July show and the Grand Tradition’s two Signature Series Jazz and Wine Festivals held last summer helped raise funds for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.
“The benefit will still be there for the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance,” said McDougal. “We think that we can generate the revenue that we need from the other events that we specialize in and not have the safety factor to worry about. Next year we’re going to do three Signature Series events, one in June, July and August.”
McDougal would like to see some other organization take over the Independence Day fireworks show.
“I hope that a group or organization in Fallbrook will be able to pick it up and maybe move it to another location, maybe up at the sports park or somewhere where they can still have fireworks,” said McDougal. “We’ll offer assistance to anybody that’s interested in looking at that.”
McDougal said the fireworks annually attracted “2,500 to 3,000” people to the Grand Tradition but the show was witnessed by thousands more outside of the property.
“I would say 70 percent of the people that enjoyed the fireworks never came to the event,” said McDougal. “They saw it from the streets – the streets were packed with people – and they saw it from their homes and had block parties and so on. So people enjoy it, and I think it would be great if it could be carried on.”
Horrible news! My family has enjoyed the show every year. 13 years with no problems. Good job nanny homeowner, way to ruin it for everyone. Precisely why we DO NOT need more housing development in Fallbrook.
I always enjoyed the Grand Tradition fireworks very much, but at the same time wondered about the fire hazard as well. It’s always so warm on the 4th. Didn’t realize that embers were actually going into neighborhoods; thought they were falling on the GT grounds. I can certainly appreciate the Grand Tradition not wishing to absorb the risk. Unless fireworks can be shot off over open water, there’s really no way of mitigating the hazard of fire, and unfortunately Fallbrook doesn’t really have that kind of area. Anyone who has lost or had to leave their home during a fire knows what a horrible enduring experience it is. Very sad to lose the Fallbrook tradition but a wise decision.
This is a tragic turn of events. The view of the fireworks was a huge reason why I bought my home. Noise and mess on the 4th of July never bothered me. It is one celebratory day out of the year! I cannot imagine a homeowner objecting to such a wonderful annual experience. I’m truly heartbroken.
The desires & wishes of the many out-weigh the minority opinion. Right?
Oh, wait …………………
Typical, something good for the community is ruined by the ‘do-gooders’; probably a Hillary supporter, too!
NO ON B
If you were evacuated a few years ago or lost a home like a lot of us did you would realize this is a sound decision. I won’t even barbecue with charcoal or use my fire pit since that day.
Does anyone remember 2007?? I know an entire neighborhood of people that lost their homes when the wind changed and it took 20 minutes for dozens of acres to be leveled to cinder and ash. 20 minutes. This is a decision based on safety. Stop sniveling and drive to Oceanside to see fireworks.
Wow…you need to sack up man!
Wow…you need to sack up!
Same story. A few ruined it for the masses. Sad….typical Fallbrook.
Well now Trip Advisor.com can remove their endorsement about Fallbrook being the best place namely the Grand Traditiom on July 4th.
We have certainly appreciated the outstanding July 4th fireworks that the Grand Tradition has so generously displayed each year! The visibility of them from our neighborhood gives all of the residence a chance to stay at their homes and visit with family and friends while watching. We understand the fire safety concern and want to thank Grand Tradition and the Ingold family for their benevolent donation to the enjoyment of our Fallbrook community over the years. Thank you!
So now, being a neighbor of Grand Traditions means that we are stuck with the loud music from the festivals and all the noise from every weekend wedding, but we don’t get to enjoy the fireworks. Awesome.
Let’s see if the homeowner who complained about the fireworks is “consistent” in his or her thinking and next goes after Camp Pendleton for putting the entire town of Fallbrook at risk every time they fire off artillery on base several times during the year (not just one day a year). How many times have brush fires been sparked off by these shellings? Many! Come on homeowner, do you civic duty and go after the government the way you went after the Grand Tradition and have ruined so many of our 4th of July “traditions!”
After 13 years …. now there is a ‘concern’….if the proper safety precautions are taken like having the fire dept there…i dont see that after a long standing tradition be taken away….its very sad for fallbrook very sad….in fact we live right behind grand tradition and just bought this property three yrs ago – and this ‘tradition’ is one of the reasons for buying the property….I see more headaches and concerns with Camp Pendleton than i ever would with Grand Tradition…Please rethink this decision McDougal
John, really? You won’t use your bbq or fire pit? Wow! Grow a pair. It’s people like that, that get events shut down.
I think it is a valid concern. I often wondered about it. Of course, I enjoyed it as did the entire community, but the danger is just to big. Its sad that it has to end, but we need a big wide open place with a lot less housing to do it this time. And by the way, NO on B… lets keep developers from taking up every single spot in the county.
I guess there must be another reason. The Fallbrook Fire Department was always covering all ares and streets during the fireworks. Why is it that El Cajon, Escondido, Mira Mesa, Poway, Romona, San Marcos, Vista and Temecula still have fireworks and they are ALL in highly residential areas and NOT over water. In some cases with open brush fields near by. I too live near Grand Tradition and always enjoyed viewing them from my house. However, I made a donation to the Beautification Alliance to support them.
What’s going to happen now is people are going to be setting off their own ILLEGAL fireworks, which will pose an even greater fire danger to the community. I’ve seen it before in my area but the Fire Department was quick to catch them. Now they’ll be sitting in the Fire Station waiting for the call..
It is unfortunate that the article did not report the following information:
1. The location where the fireworks were launched had been relocated this year, to a location further north putting the debris field closer to homes. The debris chunks averaged 2″ in diameter. Several were spotted glowing when they hit the ground or landed on a roof. Even the firefighters were alarmed and searched for potential fires after the show was over. Thankfully, nothing was found.
2. The Grand Tradition had already been considering ending the firework show as they’d had discussions with the fire department before this event. The relocation of the launch site was at the request of the fire department as they were concerned about the potential of fires on the south side of the Grand Tradition.
I can understand your disappointment that this event was cancelled. But as some of you recognized, this was a wise decision on the Grand Traditions part. I appreciate the fact that they are concerned about the welfare of the homeowners that surround them.
I grew up with fireworks in my backyard as a kid with no problems and wonderful experiences and memories. Now I’ve had 13 years to spend the same in Fallbrook with my kids and grand kids. Life is dangerous, but you don’t stop living unless you are a politically correct, “it’s too much of a liability”, “it’s all about me” liberal socialist. This is America and we celebrate July 4th with our freedoms, at a great cost. The fireworks should stay for all and the complainer should move for all.
Jeff – “Life is dangerous” – excellent observation, I guess next these people will want to stop motorized vehicles – which every month cause more property damage and cost more lives than 13 years of fire works at the GT.
To the neighbor that complained- shame on YOU. Thanks for ruining it for the whole town. Now they will just be done illegally and more dangerously.