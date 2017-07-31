Groundbreaking for Palomar College’s North Education Center set for fall

An official groundbreaking for Palomar College’s North Education Center, which will be built on an 82-acre site located northeast of Interstate 15 and State Route 76 in Fallbrook, is scheduled for this fall.

Officials from Palomar College relayed that information while providing an update on the progress of the North Education Center to people attending the Fallbrook Community Forum meeting July 20.

Grading of the property, which Palomar College purchased in 2007 for $38,241,902 after the passage of Proposition M (a $694 million bond) in 2006, is expected to begin in September, according to Laura A. Gropen, director of communications, marketing and public affairs for Palomar College.

Motorists traveling I-15 have noticed grading work being done in the area but it’s not for the new education center.

“Grading is being done by the residential developers – that’s not Palomar College,” said Gropen. “We won’t be out there moving dirt until probably September. We have done nothing except some soil testing and some environmental testing on our site in preparation for grading.”

Palomar College, which received CGS (California Geological Survey) approval of a soils report in June, is expected to have its mass grading project completed by Jan. 31, 2018. Construction of a transition facility, called Interim Village, is slated to begin in January.

“This is a very quick-moving kind of plan,” said Gropen, adding that site utilities will be completed in March and that Interim Village will be ready for occupancy in May.

“The reason we’ll be able to have that occupancy is Interim Village is going to be modular units,” said Gropen.

Interim Village will occupy 20,040 square feet. The breakdown: classrooms (lecture spaces, science labs, computing labs) 12,960 square feet; administration (student services, campus safety, faculty offices) 1,440 square feet; campus support (library, tutoring services, student lounge/cafe, bookstore) 3,360 square feet; and support facilities (data center, facilities services, custodial services) 2,280 square feet.

“Actual construction of the permanent buildings will begin Dec. 1, 2018 and continue through July 30, 2019, with occupancy of the permanent buildings July 2019,” said Gropen.

The Palomar Community College District is one of the largest districts in California and serves approximately 30,000 students. In addition to its San Marcos campus and its educational center in Escondido, Palomar College has educational sites in Fallbrook and Pauma Valley as well as on Camp Pendleton and at Mt. Carmel High School.

“Palomar College has the largest service area in the county,” said Gropen. “We have the whole of Camp Pendleton in our service area. We actually serve right on the base itself. We have it fully staffed and we offer classes on base. We are one of the only colleges in the state of California that has had a continuous Veterans Services office. We have a long history of serving veterans.”

Gropen added that Palomar Community College District serves nine tribes.

“We have one of the only American Indian studies program in the state of California,” said Gropen. “It’s actually award winning and we have phenomenal faculty teaching language and culture.”

Gropen said Palomar College’s strong relationship with the tribes will be reflected in the building of the North Education Center.

“We want to honor that relationship and honor the tribes in this area, so we’re looking at that in our architecture and looking at that in our landscaping,” said Gropen. “The arboretum designation (the school was recently accredited as an arboretum) will extend to this campus and will extend to this community. Working with that group is very important to us.”

Dr. Joi Lin Blake, superintendent/president of Palomar College, said a goal is for the North Education Center to be a net-zero energy building.

“We’re looking at net zero energy, where the energy is produced at the site and consumed at the site,” said Blake. “We’re striving to be the only college in California that has that. That’s the goal. We’re keeping sustainability and energy conservation and all those issues in mind when we’re building the site.”