Haylee Diane King, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece, passed away June 14, 2015 after a tragic automobile accident. Haylee was born in Fallbrook on Aug. 26, 1994 to proud parents Michael and Valerie King. She graduated from Fallbrook High School and was employed at Dominick’s Deli while attending school to become an ultrasound tech. Haylee was a bright and beautiful young lady with a quick sense of humor, a heart full of love and compassion, and a smile that would light up a room. She is survived by her parents Michael and Valerie King; sisters Megan DeLong (Scott Brown), Danielle Portigal (Eric Portigal); brother Cory DeLong; her love, Gabriel Cardenas; grandparents Vincent and Sharon Lechner, grandmother Carol Copeland, grandmother Diane King; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her beloved dog, Mollie.Haylee was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Ray King.Haylee was taken from us much too soon and our hearts are broken forever. You are forever in our hearts, Boo. We love you and will miss you for all time. May God hold you in the palm of His hand and rest your beautiful soul in peace for all eternity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 1 p.m. at the SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook. (Follow Facebook/Friends of Fallbrook and Village News for updates).