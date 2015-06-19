Haylee Diane King, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece, passed away June 14, 2015 after a tragic automobile accident. Haylee was born in Fallbrook on Aug. 26, 1994 to proud parents Michael and Valerie King. She graduated from Fallbrook High School and was employed at Dominick’s Deli while attending school to become an ultrasound tech. Haylee was a bright and beautiful young lady with a quick sense of humor, a heart full of love and compassion, and a smile that would light up a room. She is survived by her parents Michael and Valerie King; sisters Megan DeLong (Scott Brown), Danielle Portigal (Eric Portigal); brother Cory DeLong; her love, Gabriel Cardenas; grandparents Vincent and Sharon Lechner, grandmother Carol Copeland, grandmother Diane King; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and last but not least, her beloved dog, Mollie.Haylee was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, Ray King.Haylee was taken from us much too soon and our hearts are broken forever. You are forever in our hearts, Boo. We love you and will miss you for all time. May God hold you in the palm of His hand and rest your beautiful soul in peace for all eternity. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 1 p.m. at the SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook. (Follow Facebook/Friends of Fallbrook and Village News for updates).
I am sorry to learn of the loss of Haylee. She was the same age as my younger brother so I can only imagine how your family feels right now. It is so sad when ‘time and unexpected events’ overtake our loved ones. (Ecclesiastes 9:11) Many families have found encouraging articles on jw.org and maybe this website can help your family too. I hope the ‘God of all comfort’ helps your family during this sad time. (2 Corinthians 1:3,4)
I love you with all my heart Haylee and always will. You are forever my love, my life and my heart beat. We where destined to get married and for now i will look at you as my fiance… after my time in this world we can spend eternity together in a heavenly world where time is non existent. There is no good bye… only see you soon.
P.S. Mollie misses you too beautiful, i believe she senses your presence.
Haylee Diane King & Gabriel Anthony Cardenas: souls bound for eternity
My sweet Haylee, our family will never be the same. I’m not willing to imagine life without you, instead we will honor your memory and share life with you. You are and will always be a special part of our family. You made Gabe so happy ! Every mother wishes someone wonderful for their children. And i got lucky, because he got you! No one can ever replace you in our hearts!
We love you
Shelly,Gaven and Hayley
So very sorry to hear this horrible news. I’ve known Cory & Valerie forever, Mike is awesome…I remember when she was a little girl playing in the neighborhood. To Valerie, Mike, Cory & all your family, I’m do sorry to hear this & so sorry for your loss
Haylee was a beautiful soul and I’m glad I met her. Sometimes you meet people and have an instant connection. She was one person to whom most probably felt that connection because she possessed kindness and an open heart. I know I did. Gabriel, I want you to know that in the short amount of time that I was lucky enough to know her, she spent much of it speaking proudly of her love for you. Love lasts eternity. Let your love for Haylee manifest by living each day like she did…with kindness and an open heart.
I knew her from back when we was in school,and all prayers go to her family REST IN PEACE HAYLEE.
We are so sorry to hear of Hailey’s passing. Please accept our sympathy and prayers. May God strengthen and comfort your family as you go through this time of loss.
Hi my baby girl, it is hard for me to sit here and write this. I know you and Gabe where destined to be together for the rest of your lives. He is an awesome young man and very loved by you and he will always be part of this family forever. His family is also now part of us. I love and miss you so much. #livelikeHaylee love baby, Your loving dad.
Haylee thank you for being. There when my mother passed away in 2005 you always help me keep my head up when I was down you always found a way to me make smile you never gave up I thank you for always being my friend I can turn to talk to about anything you will be missed by all
The #livelikehaylee movement is beautiful. I know that she is in a better place now, a year later. REST IN PEACE HAYLEE <3
I never had the privilege of knowing you like these other people, I never even got to speak a word to you. But learning about the person you were and seeing pictures of such a wonderful bright smile, it filled me with anger at God, why would he let something so tragic happen to such a beautiful loving soul? Why did I have to be there and why did I have to stop. The questions went on and on. But in time the answer made itself clear and yes, God works in mysterious ways. It still breaks my heart that someone like you had to leave this world so soon, but just being in your presence and feeling your spirit for those brief moments
changed my life for the better. I don’t know why I’m writing this, guess it’s my way of coping. Everytime I drive passed that stretch of highway I remember it as if it happened yesterday. I suppose what I’m trying to say is thank you Haylee, I’ve heard so much about the helping gracious and loving spirit you were in life, and even in death you helped people, in a weird way it’s as if everybody who stopped to help that day needed you the most, especially me. Gone but not forgotten, I never knew you, but I will never forget you.