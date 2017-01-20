Heald aided Fallbrook community through various methods

Few people who are familiar with Fallbrook were surprised when the Jan. 6 memorial service for Otis Heald filled all the seats in the Grand Tradition’s Crystal Ballroom and dozens of local citizens stood to pay respects to the community leader who passed away Dec. 25.

“He was a mainstay of the community, a pillar of the community,” said Fallbrook National Bank founding president and chief executive officer Stephen Wacknitz. “He was what Fallbrook was.”

Heald was born in Loma Linda on April 15, 1939, to Bill and Alice Heald. The family moved to Fallbrook in his early childhood, and Heald attended Fallbrook Elementary School from kindergarten through eighth grade. He graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1957, making him part of the first graduating class of the high school on its current campus.

Heald served as a Corpsman in the United States Navy after high school and was stationed at Oakland’s Naval Hospital. After his discharge he returned to San Diego County and attended San Diego State College.

He took a 1 1/2 year absence from San Diego State to work for Accion en Venezuela, which provides economic development services for impoverished communities in that nation. Heald met his wife, Linda, while in Venezuela. After they returned to California they were married in 1963, and Heald returned to San Diego State.

Heald was a business major with an emphasis in international marketing. He obtained a marketing position at Sears and after a year of training in San Diego he was sent to Chicago for one year before Sears sent him to Venezuela.

Otis and Linda Heald were married for 53 years and had three children. Tres Heald, who passed away in April 2015, was born in San Diego in 1965. Eric Heald was born in Venezuela 1968. Peter Heald was born in Fallbrook in 1971.

“He really was a family man,” Linda Heald said.

“The most important thing to Otis was his family,” said Gary Johnson, whose children were involved in activities with Heald’s children. “I think that’s what he will be remembered for.”

“One of the greatest lessons that my dad shared with his boys was that he loved us unconditionally,” Peter Heald said.

“As the head of the household he was a role model,” Johnson said.

Otis Heald worked for Sears in Venezuela from 1966 to 1968. Bill Heald was the founder of Fallbrook Lumber Company, and after he had a heart attack Otis Heald returned to Fallbrook and took over the business. Heald served as the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce president for 1971.

Even with his time in Oakland, San Diego, Venezuela, and Chicago, Heald lived in Fallbrook for approximately 70 years. “He loved this town,” Eric Heald said. “He knew it like the back of his hand.”

When Otis Heald drove family members around Fallbrook he often recounted childhood memories. “He would have a story behind that one little area of town,” Eric Heald said. “Those were always stories he treasured.”

Otis Heald sold Fallbrook Lumber in 1981, which allowed him to focus on purchasing and managing commercial property on a full-time basis.

“In the business world you could say Otis was independent, respected, and honest,” Johnson said.

“He was also a terrific commercial property manager,” said Vince Ross, whose work with Heald often involved civic activity. “He was really a

good businessman.”

Heald was on the board of Torrey Pines Bank and Southwest Bank. He was never on the board of Fallbrook National Bank or Temecula Valley Bank but was a founding investor in both. Fallbrook National Bank was formed in 1985 and Temecula Valley Bank was founded in 1996. Wacknitz was also the founding president and chief executive officer of Temecula Valley Bank.

“He was a very honest, forthright businessman that I had tremendous respect for,” Wacknitz said.

In addition to his year as the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce president, Heald spent a year as the president of the Fallbrook Rotary Club. He was on the board of the Boys and Girls Club. In a non-board capacity Heald was also involved in the Fallbrook Art Center, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, and Riding Emphasizing Individual Needs and Strengths (REINS).

“He was civic-minded,” Johnson said. “He was very interested in donating his time.”

Johnson and Ross noted that Heald often provided support through advice and financial contributions rather than by serving on an organization’s board or otherwise having a title.

“He didn’t need all that stuff out front,” said Johnson.

“He took a leadership in a quiet role,” Ross said.

“Everybody knew that if they needed some help they could go to him both for advice and for a check,” Linda Heald said.

“He was always working with the people who ran the organizations,” Ross said of Heald. “He kind of represented the community itself.”

Bob Ingold also provided funding to many Fallbrook organizations.

“Bob and Otis were very close and had a lot of the same philosophies and ideas,” Johnson said.

“Bob and Otis were very, very close friends,” said Ross. “They spent a lot of time together.”

Heald and Ingold often also worked together to benefit the Fallbrook community. “He was often an advisor to the Ingolds because of his connection to the community,” Ross said of Heald.

Although Heald’s only Fallbrook High School athletic experience as a player was on the 1953 freshman football team, former Fallbrook High School principal Marc Steffler noted that when the high school had athletic or other financial needs Heald often ensured that the money was provided.

Johnson noted that Heald invested in the future of Fallbrook. “He was very active in those areas, very active in some groups in town,” Johnson said.

“He was a very integral part of the community for a number of years and a real pillar of the community, very supportive of the arts, very supportive of local business,” said Wacknitz. “He was always there for the people that were needing financial help or whatever.”

In addition to civic organizations, Heald also worked with Fallbrook businesses.

“He was pretty receptive to getting involved on the business side of things,” Ross said.

“He became a sounding board for a lot of people in their business,” Johnson said. “In a lot of areas he was very sharp and his opinion was sought after by a lot of different people.”

“He worked with all of the local businesses,” Wacknitz said. “He was always very supportive of local business.”

“He was about the best partner you could have,” said Ross. “He was just a great guy to work with because he was open to things. I think he’s helped a lot of people.”

“Above all else he was a leader, a leader of people,” said Eric Heald. “He really did have the most amazing quality of leadership. He was a great man and he did great things.”

“He just had a lot of interests and touched a lot of people,” Johnson said.

“He was a very iconic figure in Fallbrook,” Wacknitz said. “He was an exceptional individual.”

“We’re lucky to have been able to have him,” Ross said.

Heald’s family was with him on Christmas Eve, the day before he passed away. Heald died at his home the night of Dec. 25. In addition to his wife and his two surviving sons, Heald is survived by three daughters-in-law, five grandchildren, a sister, and a niece.