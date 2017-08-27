Heat wave continues, prompting heat advisory

SAN DIEGO – Temperatures will continue to climb throughout San Diego County as a heat advisory goes into effect today.

The advisory will remain in place through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Beaches will be under a similar advisory from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

NWS officials said the advisories could extend beyond their initial expiration times and could “carry on the entire week,” the NWS said.

“It will be important to prepare for the heat and have a plan ready in case your (air conditioning) goes out or you don’t have any (air conditioning),” the weather service said. “And don’t physically exert yourself outdoors during the days.”

High temperatures today will be 75 to 80 degrees along the coast of San Diego and in 89 to upper 94 in the Valley areas. The first triple digit temperatures are forecast for Tuesday when the high in some areas will exceed 100 degrees.

The high today for Fallbrook is expected to hit 89 degrees, but by Tuesday, highs are predicted to hit triple digits. Highs will hover around the 100 degree mark for the remainder of the week.

A full list of San Diego cooling centers can be found by visiting http://sandiego.networkofcare.org.

Kim Harris contributed to this story.