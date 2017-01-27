Heavy rains wreak havoc

Pala Mesa Fairway Villas property management works at cleaning mud, debris and clogged storm drains along Los Padres Dr., Jan. 22. Property management makes an attempt at clearing and preparing the community after runoff flooded the community during a Jan. 20 storm.
Longtime Fallbrook resident Bart Harris prepares to move the sandbags he filled at NCFPD station 4 on Pala Mesa Drive Friday, Jan. 20.
Pala Mesa Fairway Villas property management workers Juaquen Casillas, left, and Lupe Candelario use a fire hose to wash away mud and debris from gutters along Los Padres Dr., Jan. 22. Runoff from a Jan. 20 storm severely flooded the community with mud and debris.
Cars try to navigate the flooded roadway on East Mission just east of Brandon Street on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Pala Mesa Fairway property manager John Plemons operates a bucket loader to clear debris from Los Padres Dr. during a heavy Jan. 20 storm, before another deluge of storms arrive Jan. 22.
Mud and runoff flooded the Pala Mesa Fairway Villas community pool after a punishing storm Jan. 20.
The rainstorm on Jan. 22 easily fills up a rain barrel at a house in Rainbow.
Mud and runoff flooded the Pala Mesa Fairway Villas community pool after a heavy Jan. 20 storm.
Water begins rising up to the edge of the Sandia Creek crossing on the Santa Margarita River during a heavy downpour Jan. 22.
Hail falls on the parking lot below the Village News office on South Mission, Jan. 23.
Pala Mesa Fairway Villas property management workers Lupe Candelario, left, and Juaquen Casillas attempt to clear mud from gutters and storm drains before a Jan. 22 deluge of storms arrive.
Pala Mesa Fairway Villas property management attempts to clear thick mud from a Jan. 20 storm that flooded the cul-de-sac of Los Padres Drive.
Low rain clouds hang over the eastern edge of Fallbrook Sunday, Jan. 22, seen from the back parking lot at St. Peter the Apostle Church.
Mud settles in the front yards of homes along Los Padres Dr. in the Pala Mesa Fairway Villas community after a Jan. 20 flood.
Clogged storm drains caused the severe runoff to flood the Pala Mesa Fairway Villas community along Los Padres Dr. with mud and debris during a Jan. 20 storm.
It’s winter. It rains. This is not the first winter nor rain.
It’s a mess everywhere you look.
What is this, Tijuana?
Pathetic!