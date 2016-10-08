Hemet Man Accused of Making Child Porn Federally Indicted  

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A Hemet man accused of making child pornography that showed him sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy was under federal indictment today.

Steven Alonso Marquez, 31, was arrested in August following an FBI investigation.

Marquez was originally charged with enticement of a minor to have sex, but after federal prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury earlier this week, an indictment was returned alleging two counts of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn and using the Internet for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

“This defendant is charged with filming and sharing heinous acts against a child,” U.S. Attorney Eileen Decker said. “This type of behavior has unimaginable impacts on young victims, and the distribution of images documenting child abuse only seeks to inspire additional abuse of children. This criminal behavior cannot be tolerated and will be subject to the most aggressive prosecution available.”

Marquez is being held at a federal detention center in San Diego, where the grand jury was convened. However, the case is expected to be transferred to US District Court in Riverside before the end of the year.

According to court papers, FBI investigators became aware of the defendant while working a related child porn case involving a registered sex offender in San Diego, whose identity was not disclosed.

The convicted felon was under investigation for molesting his infant daughter — acts which he recorded on video and distributed via the Internet, investigators said.

The sex registrant, in an apparent effort to cut a deal, revealed his prior contact with Marquez, telling FBI agents that he had seen images of the defendant sexually assaulting a young boy, identified in court documents only as John Doe. The registrant voluntarily provided the passcodes to the chat applications he utilized to communicate with Marquez, prosecutors said.

An FBI agent found a previous message attached to a video from Marquez, allegedly stating “vids of me (expletive) the sissy boi,” according to court papers.

Afterward, the FBI agent waited for an opportunity to communicate with Marquez, using the registrant’s chat app. Prosecutors alleged that the defendant soon reached out, believing he was chatting with the registrant.

During their conversation, the agent agreed to meet Marquez in a hotel room in Fallbrook, where the defendant urged his chat buddy to “bring your (infant) daughter” so that the two men could have a “hot” time with her, court papers alleged.

When Marquez showed up at the room, he was greeted by multiple FBI agents, prompting him to bolt from the location, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

He was quickly apprehended and told investigators that he had gone to the wrong room because he was “lost,” according to court documents.

Marquez could face 30 years in prison if convicted.