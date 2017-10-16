Heroes walk to raise money for pregnancy resource center

By on 1 Comment

Batman poses for a photo with some of the walkers before they started the Heroes Walk for Life event which raised funds for the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center. Christine Rinaldi photos

  • VN4118
    T-shirts were given to all participants.
  • VN4115
    Friends Brian Dingess and Rick Koole enjoy the walk together at Live Oak Park.
  • VN4106
    Fundraiser participants walk with Batman during the Heroes Walk for Life at Live Oak Park, Oct. 7.
  • VN4091
    Carolyn Koole welcomed the participants and talked about the role and mission statement for the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center. A group prayer was lead by Pastor Mark Johnson. Batman, center, is ready to lead the walk.
  • VN4053
    A group shot of participants and volunteers is taken at the conclusion of the fundraising walk. The event also included activities for children.
  • VN4003
    Superhero Larry has his cape and is ready for the Walk for Life with his mom Shelley and sister Megan Searle.
  • VN3997
    Volunteer Mishel Kocheran pins a superhero cape on Trystynn Kelle in preparation for the Heroes Walk for Life event.
  • VN3051
    Ashley Kelle carries her son, Superhero Zaynn, on the Heroes Walk for Life at Live Oak Park, Oct. 7.

Heroes walk to raise money for pregnancy resource center added by on
View all posts by Christine Rinaldi →

One Response to "Heroes walk to raise money for pregnancy resource center"

  1. Ray (the real one)   November 3, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Easy solution to the problem. No glove, no love.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.