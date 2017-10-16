Heroes walk to raise money for pregnancy resource center

Friends Brian Dingess and Rick Koole enjoy the walk together at Live Oak Park.
Fundraiser participants walk with Batman during the Heroes Walk for Life at Live Oak Park, Oct. 7.
Carolyn Koole welcomed the participants and talked about the role and mission statement for the Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center. A group prayer was lead by Pastor Mark Johnson. Batman, center, is ready to lead the walk.
A group shot of participants and volunteers is taken at the conclusion of the fundraising walk. The event also included activities for children.
Superhero Larry has his cape and is ready for the Walk for Life with his mom Shelley and sister Megan Searle.
Volunteer Mishel Kocheran pins a superhero cape on Trystynn Kelle in preparation for the Heroes Walk for Life event.
Ashley Kelle carries her son, Superhero Zaynn, on the Heroes Walk for Life at Live Oak Park, Oct. 7.
