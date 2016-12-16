Historical society welcomes Christmas the old fashioned way

Ruby Plante, 4, meets with Santa and asks for a Barbie House during the Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4. Shane Gibson photos
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society (FHS) on Dec. 4 held its annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.

The festive occasion drew a visit from the Fallbrook High School Madrigals who sang “Here Comes Santa Claus” as Santa arrived in a special North Pole issued pickup truck decorated with gifts.

Children who attended were treated to cookies and snacks while visiting and taking photos with Santa. The children also had four separate stations where they could make and keep various holiday decorations. The craft stations were staffed by volunteers from the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

Numerous local vendors dotted the grounds selling their wares, showing their arts and crafts, and chatting with attendees. On hand to answer questions and lead inquisitive visitors through the FHS museum were numerous docents who volunteer their time and share their knowledge of historical Fallbrook with the public.

In addition to museum tours, there were docents on site to guide visitors through the residence known as The Pittenger House. This charming home was built in 1895 by one of the first Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and Civil War soldier Reverend William Pittenger.

To reflect the holiday theme, the home’s interior was trimmed with Christmas decorations for a truly warm and inviting experience. For the fifth consecutive year, the Monserate chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped make and decorate a fanciful Christmas tree in the front room.

The Fallbrook Historical Society was chartered in 1976 and is dedicated to collecting, preserving, displaying and educating the public on the history and artifacts of Fallbrook. The grounds, located at 1730 South Hill Ave., are open to the public each Thursday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to visit and chat with FHS docents. Donations are welcome and very much appreciated.

For more information, email at [email protected] or call (760) 723-4125.

Santa Claus applauds the Fallbrook High School choir group “The Madrigals” for their performance of “Here Comes Santa Claus” at the Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.

Santa Claus – with a pickup full of toys – arrives at the Fallbrook Historical Society for the Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.

Santa Claus arrives at the Fallbrook Historical Society complex by pickup truck during the Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.

Ron Mintle views the various displays inside the Fallbrook Historical Society museum during the annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.


Ben Smith, 4, views the model train and miniature exhibit of Fallbrook’s historical points of interest inside the Fallbrook Historical Society museum during the annual Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.

The Fallbrook High School choir group “The Madrigals” sing a variety of Christmas songs inside the historic Pittenger House during the annual Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.

Bob Jordan of the Fallbrook Wood Carvers sculpts a Santa Claus wood carving during the annual Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House.

Bob Jordan of the Fallbrook Wood Carvers demonstrates wood carving techniques during the annual Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.


Hope Gillam, 3, makes Christmas themed arts and crafts with parents Edward and Amanda during the Fallbrook Historical Society Old Fashioned Christmas Open House, Dec. 4.

