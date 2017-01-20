Holdridge retires from NCFPD

FALLBROOK – On Dec. 12, 2016, a retirement ceremony for firefighter Gregg Holdridge was held at North County Fire Protection District’s (NCFPD) Station 1 on Ivy Street. NCFPD celebrated Holdridge’s 29 years of dedicated service in the North County communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz, Rainbow, and wherever else the Fallbrook-based fire crews were needed.

Holdridge retired from his duties at the NCFPD facility on Main Avenue. A veteran of military service, with the US Army, he was a much beloved member of the fire department and the communities he served. Volunteering his own time for activities like the annual Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys-for-Tots toy collection with the Marine Corps League and the VFW’s Fallbrook Post 1924.