Homes For Our Troops seeks volunteers to help landscape future Fallbrook home of injured Marine

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) invites the community to a Volunteer Day event this Saturday, June 24, to help landscape Marine Private First Class Isaac Blunt’s future specially adapted custom home in Fallbrook.

The new home for PFC Blunt, who was severely injured in Afghanistan, has more than 40 adaptations including lower countertops and roll under sinks. Shuttle buses will run from Christ the King Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, beginning at 9 a.m. The landscaping will begin at 10 a.m.

On June 13, 2011, PFC Blunt, a rifleman with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, was on patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan, when he stepped on a pressure plate improvised explosive device (IED). The blast resulted in the loss of both his legs, his left eye, and several fingers on his left hand.

Now medically retired, Isaac plays wheelchair basketball on Balboa Medical Center’s team, Wolf Pack. He also trains to stay in shape for mountain climbing.

The Volunteer Day is an event hosted by HFOT for the community to landscape the home by laying sod and planting bushes and flowers in preparation for the Veteran’s homecoming. PFC Blunt will receive his home at a Key Ceremony event in July.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to get some hands-on involvement with the build project and learn more about HFOT,” says Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Espinoza. “This is one of three events we hold to welcome each Veteran into the community, and to give folks a chance to show their appreciation to these heroes for all they have done to protect our country.”

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening gloves and small garden tools.

Homes For Our Troops relies on contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners for the building of each Veteran’s home. Currently there are 89 HFOT home-build projects for injured Veterans in various stages of completion nationwide. Community members may hold fundraisers or make donations. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org .

For six consecutive years, HFOT has received a 4-star rating for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency by Charity Navigator, America’s premier charity evaluator. The 4-star rating represents the highest one achievable by nonprofits.