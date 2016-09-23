Homicide victim identified

SAN DIEGO – The Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded the autopsy of the man killed at 331 E. Elder St. on Sept. 21 at 11:43 a.m. The victim was identified as 86-year-old Fallbrook resident Magnus Normand Johnson. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect, 21 year old Keith Vazquez, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for murder on Sept. 21.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.