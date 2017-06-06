Honorary Mayor of Fallbrook is up for grabs

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is once again launching its program for the Honorary Mayor Campaign.

The chamber is asking each local nonprofit organization in our chamber of commerce to nominate a candidate from its membership. The benefits to the organization are abundant. By participating, the organization supports the candidate and provides the assistance they need. The organization receives exposure throughout the campaign and highlighted exposure for winning. Additionally, there is a 20 percent return on the money their candidate brings in.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 11, at 3 p.m. Once a nomination is submitted to the chamber of commerce office, each candidate can immediately begin to raise as much money as they can through fundraising, donation requests and any other legal and creative means possible. The candidate who raises the most money wins the title of Honorary Mayor of Fallbrook. That winner will be linked with their supporting organization throughout the year.

The Honorary Mayor Campaign is a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce, and the money raised goes back into the community for other programs and overall support. The money will also benefit each organization that is represented with a candidate in the campaign. The chamber of commerce will split the proceeds 20-80, with 20 percent going to each organization and 80 percent going to the chamber of commerce.

Candidates will be introduced at the June, July and August SunDowner networking events, and all monies raised must be collected and submitted to Levering & Hvasta CPAs no later than Friday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. The winner and their organization will be announced at the State of the Chamber dinner Sept. 20 at Casa Estrella Cocina de Mexico Restaurant.

“It was the best of times,” said Sandy Hull, the 2015-2016 Honorary Mayor, of her tenure. “Representing our village of Fallbrook as honorary mayor for the 2015-2016 year was an experience of a lifetime. From attending the Marine Corps Birthday celebration to riding in the Veterans Day and Christmas parades, judging the guacamole contest at the Avocado Festival, attending networking events and ribbon cuttings to support our local businesses in addition to all the other community events, it was a magical time. Even though I’ve lived in Fallbrook for 40 years, through my year as mayor I met so many people who have long worked to make our town a special place to live, and now I call them friends. I now know many of the people who quietly volunteer for the events we all enjoy, and it makes my heart happy to be a small part of this community. It was an honor and a blessing to serve as honorary mayor of Fallbrook.”

For inquiries, call the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845.