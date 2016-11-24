Hooks and Needles group donates American flag blanket to VFW

Members of the Hooks and Needles group, from left, Jean Pearce, Dawn Young, Drew Zieber, and Cathy Wick present VFW Post 1924 commander Kenny Etherton with a flag that they crocheted. Drew, age 13, son of Tara and Rob Zieber, crocheted all the pieces of the blanket together. Carmen Willard photos
FALLBROOK – On Oct. 30, members of the Hooks and Needles group, part of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, donated a crocheted American flag to the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.

Group member Jane Crocker arranged for the plaque and prepared the American flag blanket for hanging and proper presentation.

The free Hooks and Needles group meets at the Fallbrook Library on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room.

Everyone is invited to stop in anytime to knit or crochet. Beginners or re-learners are welcome and needles and yarn may be provided. A teen/pre-teen group meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. A Spanish-speaking group meets Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

These three groups were begun to support the Fallbrook Blanket Project which donates twin-sized blankets, afghans, baby blankets, etc., to several women’s shelters, military agencies, the food pantry and other charities. Individuals knit or crochet 7 x 9 inch patches and turn them in at the library or other locations in town; they are then designed and crocheted into a blanket.

Yarn is always needed and donations of yarn are most welcome.  For more information contact Carmen Willard

Some members of the Hooks and Needles group attended the presentation, including, from left, standing, Jane Crocker, Ruth Corda, Sherry McFarland, Jean Pearce, Dawn Young, Drew Zieber, Cathy Wick, Liz Brial and Linda Kelly; seated, Carmen Willard, Kenny Etherton and Sheila Casteel. Rob Zeiber Photo

Dawn Young, left, and Jean Pearce, right, members of the Monday Hooks and Needles Group, are donating to the VFW this twin-sized blanket they crocheted together in response to a request for a blanket to help out a particular veteran in need. It was presented on Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, at the VFW post after the parade.

Jane Crocker arranged for the plaque and prepared the American flag blanket to hang properly.


