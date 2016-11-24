Hooks and Needles group donates American flag blanket to VFW





FALLBROOK – On Oct. 30, members of the Hooks and Needles group, part of the Fallbrook Blanket Project, donated a crocheted American flag to the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.

Group member Jane Crocker arranged for the plaque and prepared the American flag blanket for hanging and proper presentation.

The free Hooks and Needles group meets at the Fallbrook Library on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon in the community room.

Everyone is invited to stop in anytime to knit or crochet. Beginners or re-learners are welcome and needles and yarn may be provided. A teen/pre-teen group meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. A Spanish-speaking group meets Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

These three groups were begun to support the Fallbrook Blanket Project which donates twin-sized blankets, afghans, baby blankets, etc., to several women’s shelters, military agencies, the food pantry and other charities. Individuals knit or crochet 7 x 9 inch patches and turn them in at the library or other locations in town; they are then designed and crocheted into a blanket.

Yarn is always needed and donations of yarn are most welcome. For more information contact Carmen Willard