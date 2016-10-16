Huff honored by San Diego Board of Supervisors

The proclamations portion of the Sept. 13 San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting included recognition of Lauren Huff, who was the recipient of the 2016 Irene Ferguson Marine Wife of the Year Award.

Supervisor Bill Horn read the proclamation for Huff, who lives on base at Camp Pendleton along with her three children and her husband when he is not being deployed.

“I’m just very appreciative,” said Huff.

The award is sponsored by the Flying Leatherneck Historical Foundation, whose primarily function is to support the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum. The museum is on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar land but includes a separate entrance to allow visitors to visit the Marine Corps aviation museum without undergoing the security measures needed to enter the base.

The award was created by Glenn Ferguson, who was a Marine Corps pilot and retired with the rank of major after 24 years and eight months in the Marines, in memory of his wife.

“We just didn’t give enough honor to our wives, the other half of the team,” said Ferguson, whose Marine Corps career included participation in World War II and the Korean War. “If it hadn’t been for them we’d have been in sorry straits.

“Once you get deployed you know that somebody back home has your back,” said Horn.

The Irene Ferguson Marine Wife of the Year Award honors a wife whose husband is an active-duty Marine based in the Southwest Region (if the husband is deployed but his unit is in the Southwest Region the wife is eligible). Nominees may be submitted by members of the base community, although the nomination cannot be submitted by the nominee’s husband or by his commanding officer.

An all-female committee which includes Ferguson’s granddaughter and the previous year’s recipient reviews the nomination.

“I wanted it for the women by the women,” said Ferguson of the all-female selection committee.

The committee chooses a recipient based on strength of character, personal sacrifice, and commitment to family, community, and country.

“I don’t feel that I do anything extraordinary,” said Huff.

Huff and her husband, Christopher, are originally from Texas. Christopher Huff has been in the Marine Corps for the past seven years and currently holds the rank of Captain. Christopher and Lauren Huff have a four-year old son, a two-year-old daughter, and a one-year-old daughter.

“Lauren Huff is devoted to caring for her husband,” Horn said.

Christopher Huff is with the HMLA-267 Stingers unit, and Lauren Huff is a member of the unit’s Personnel and Family Readiness Programs which support the unit in various capacities. She is also a mentor to new volunteers in the Officer’s Spouse Club. Huff’s activities also include working to build relationships with military wives throughout Camp Pendleton and welcoming each new baby to the squadron with a gift.

“She has taken on leadership roles,” Horn said.

Although the Huff family lives on base at Camp Pendleton, they are members of Seacoast Community Church in Encinitas. Lauren Huff volunteers in the church nursery and also offers guidance and support to young families.

“It truly does take a village to have a successful military life and career,” said Huff.

“She deserves it, and I’m glad to see that Supervisor Horn recognized what she’s done, because we didn’t give enough recognition to the women in the past,” Ferguson said.