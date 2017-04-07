Identification needed for robbery suspects

By

Two alleged robbers are caught on video tape at a Fallbrook residence April 6.
FALLBROOK – A long time Fallbrook resident is asking for help. Federal information was stolen on April 6, at approximately 12:19 p.m. The resident asks if anyone has seen or knows either of these two alleged suspects, to please contact the Fallbrook Sheriff Dept at (760) 451-3100. A reward will be paid upon return of the stolen goods.

2 Responses to "Identification needed for robbery suspects"

  1. BONSALLPOSE   April 7, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Cedric the Entertainer and Cat Williams. They should of been shot at the Bonsall Bridge.

    Reply
  2. Vic   April 7, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    That looks like big black from rob and big on the right !!wheres my money at!!?? Where do i collect!!??

    Reply

