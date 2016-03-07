UPDATE: Court proceedings begin in case relating to Pala man’s death

VISTA – One of two North County residents who reported finding a stranger dead in the garage of their home last week pleaded not guilty today, Mon., March 7 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anthony James Boles, 32, faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the gun offense. He was ordered held on $200,000 bail.

Boles and Tyann Louise Allen, 33, were arrested last Thursday, March 3, at the Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation, where they had voluntarily gone to be questioned about the shooting death of 44-year-old Bradley Trujillo Jr., whom they claimed not to have known.

Allen has not been charged with any crime in the case and is expected to be released from jail.

On Wednesday evening, Allen and Boles reported finding Trujillo’s body upon returning to their residence on Robles Way in Pala following a dinner outing, sheriff’s Lt. Dan Brislin said.

The victim died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying. Allen’s and Boles’ assertions that they were not acquainted with Trujillo remain under investigation, the lieutenant said.

Detectives said they found no evidence of forced entry at the home.

Boles is scheduled to be back in court March 15 for a readiness conference. A preliminary hearing is set for March 17.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Editor’s Note: The latest information provided by law enforcement amended the deceased’s age to 44.

(previous story, Thurs., morning, March 3)

Investigation into death of 45-year-old Pala man underway

The San Diego Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the death a 45-year-old Pala whose body was found inside his home last night, Wed., March 2.

According to Lt. Dan Brislin, deputies from the Sheriff’s Valley Center Substation responded to a call at about 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with the caller reporting a deceased person at 1321 Robles Way on the Pala Indian Reservation.

“Deputies entered the home and discovered a deceased male adult, approximately 45 years old, with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body,” reported Brislin. “Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail are investigating.”

Brislin said the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office “will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.” It will be the Medical Examiner’s that will provide a positive identification regarding the body.

More information will follow as it becomes available. Brislin advised that only early, fragmentary information is available at this time.

