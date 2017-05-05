Issa delivers new books to Bonsall West

OCEANSIDE – On April 28, the staff of Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) met with faculty and students from Bonsall West Elementary School to deliver 76 new books secured by Congressman Issa for their school library.

The donated books will provide students with new and challenging reading materials and encourage opportunities for out-of-classroom learning. The congressman secured the books through the Library of Congress Surplus Book Donation Program, which makes books available to certain non-profit and educational organizations.

“I am glad to have the opportunity to donate books to our young scholars at Bonsall West Elementary of Oceanside,” said Issa. “Many school libraries are not able to replenish their collections with new books throughout the year, so I am happy to make this small gesture to promote reading in our schools. I encourage all libraries in the 49th District to contact my Washington, D.C. office to see if we can help build your catalog through this program.”

Bonsall West librarian Mishell Rose said, “I am using the books in a lesson about choosing books for our school library. Students research the books online, look at the book, discuss it, then report back to the group – 21st century learning in action!”

The Library of Congress Surplus Books Program allows members of congress to request surplus books from the library to distribute at eligible non-profit organizations to expand their publicly accessible collections.

The books span a variety of genres, including children’s books, fiction, non-fiction, reference books, textbooks, test-prep books and many others. The books donated are hand-selected based on each receiving library’s individual suggestions and needs.

Organizations in California’s 49th district interested in receiving donations can submit requests to Congressman Issa by contacting his Washington office. According to Library of Congress policy, eligible organizations must be located in the United States and fall into one of the following categories:

Full-time, tax-supported or nonprofit educational institution: school, school system, college, university, museum, or public library

Agency of local, state, or federal government, or

Nonprofit institution or organization that has tax-exempt status under the provisions of section 501 of the Internal Revenue Code and that operates a library and/or research center open to the public.

Congressman Issa will be reaching out to dozens of organizations and anticipates many more will be donated by the end of the year.